The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the period from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1443 AH and corresponding to the Gregorian date will be a paid holiday for all workers in the private sector in the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

This comes based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding official holidays.





