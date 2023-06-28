The end was hinted at for days and, finally, the mystery has been solved in the most tragic of ways. Most of the human remains found by some mountaineers last Saturday on Mount Baldy, north of the Californian city of Los Angeles, actually belong to Julian Sands, the 65-year-old British actor who was lost in the same area last January. without a trace.

This has been confirmed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the jurisdiction to which those mountains belong, after the forensic analysis of the bones. Sands’ fate—born in Otley, a small town north of Leeds, in the heart of England, 65 years ago—has found him doing what he loved most: hiking his beloved mountains. Some mountains, yes, very dangerous, more than what the thousands of hikers who walk there every year can suppose. Between 2017 and 2022, search and rescue teams have had to go out to help 233 people, and eight have perished on its steep slopes, which exceed 3,000 meters. Its temperatures reach below zero in winter and the snow can touch 40 centimeters in height.

It was precisely in January, on the 13th, when the trace of the interpreter was lost, although it took another six days until the police made public that he was one of the two hikers lost in the area. “At some point that day he left for a walk and, when he did not return, his family reported him missing,” the spokeswoman for the department of sheriff from San Bernardino County, Gloria Huerta, to the AP agency.

Agents managed to find certain signals from Sands’ mobile phone in January, which pointed to a popular path called Baldy Bowl Trail, and it was in that area that they always had the focus of searches. In January, due to the storms that hit the region —the most intense in four decades— and which left frost and up to three and a half meters of snow, the patrols had to stop. But since then there have been up to eight search attempts that have spent more than 500 hours. The last one took place on the weekend of June 17, when once again brigades, volunteers, planes and even drones scrutinized the place, once again to no avail.

Those same days, for the first time in these almost six months, the actor’s family made their feelings public through a statement: “We continue to carry Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a fabulous father, husband, explorer, lover of nature and the arts and as an original and collaborative actor”.

Throughout his extensive career, which began in the early eighties, Sands participated in dozens of films and series. The last years of those eighties and the first ninety were the most brilliant of his professional life, when the challenges that gave him fame came and that, years later, have allowed him to maintain himself as a secondary player in small roles. it was about everything A room with a view, directed by James Ivory in 1985 and where he shared the limelight with a then debutant Helena Bonham-Carter, the one that gave him popularity and for which he decided to move to Hollywood to try to succeed. And she did it. then they came warlock the warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990) and leaving las vegas (nineteen ninety five). The nineties already made her chain minor projects and small roles, although she managed to stand out in almost half a dozen episodes of 24or in a couple of smallville, where he played Superman’s father. His last project was seneca, a film directed by Robert Schwentke about the philosopher starring who was his best friend John Malkovich for 40 years; In addition, he left a posthumous project whose cast he led, The Pipera dark version of the popular fable Hamelin’s futist directed by Erlingur Thoroddsen that will hit theaters this summer.

John Malkovich precisely spoke about what he calls his “closest friend” at the presentation of the film about Seneca at the Berlin film festival last February, barely a month after Sands’ disappearance. In a chat with Guardian, in which it was the first time that he had spoken in public about the missing interpreter, he said that he was “a veteran mountaineer and climber.” “He was always wandering around Kilimanjaro, or Antarctica, or the Andes, or the Alps… he was an experienced mountaineer who had gone through dangerous experiences,” he explained about Sands, already speaking of him in the past tense. “I assume that the particular conditions of that day on Mount Baldy led to some kind of immediate and catastrophic error that proved irreversible. That tells me my instinct. But he knew the conditions were there, and that’s what he loved. He found a great outlet in all of this ”. “He’s a guy who grew up in a wasteland and, despite being incredibly erudite and brilliant, he always kept that wild part of him.”

Sands was the father of three children. The eldest, Henry, who participated in some of the rescue missions, is a journalist and communication consultant. Born in 1985, it is the result of his first marriage with the writer and journalist Sarah Sands, who was a media director as Reader’s Digest and The London Evening Standard, whom he divorced in 1987 after three years of marriage. Henry spoke last April with the newspaper The Times about the disappearance of his father, stating that he was “realistic” about how extreme weather conditions had affected the search for his father and thanking him for the extensive deployment.

John Malkovich is Henry’s best man, and it was he who introduced Sands to his second wife, Evgenia Citkowitz. The journalist and writer is also an American with an Israeli father and a British aristocratic mother, through whom she is a descendant of the well-known and millionaire Guinness family, the founders of the brewing empire. Sands and Citkowitz married in 1990, resided in Los Angeles and had two daughters, Natalya, 26, and Imogen, 23.

The mountains have been Julian Sands’ great passion for decades, so the Los Angeles capital and its surroundings, full of mountains, trails and canyons for hiking, an activity widely practiced by the locals, were a perfect location for him. In an interview with the British newspaper Guardian In 2020, Sands was asked about his greatest fear: “Inactivity, immobility, illness and boredom.” He also recounted that his great desire was to “climb the summit of the Himalayas” and recalled the moment in which he was closest to death: “At the beginning of the nineties, in the Andes, we were caught by an atrocious storm at more than 6,000 meters along to three others [compañeros]. We were all doing very badly. Some guys near us died; we had luck”. Sands was also clear about what her greatest happiness was: “To be next to the top of a mountain on a glorious cold morning.”

