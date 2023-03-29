The “Humanitarian Access Initiative” announced its support for integrating climate change issues into educational curricula in order to achieve a global educational transformation that benefits humanity and contributes to the global efforts of “Dubai Cares”, as part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, aimed at highlighting the importance and status of education. As an effective tool in dealing with the current climate challenges that threaten the planet.

The “Manal Humanitarian Initiative” is organizing the eighth edition of the charity exhibition “Design for Hope” from the fifth to the seventh of April 2023 at the Dubai Ladies Club, under the auspices of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal. Daughter Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation. The entire proceeds of the exhibition will be allocated to support Dubai Cares’ efforts to integrate climate change issues into the curricula and the educational system, in continuation of the developmental, humanitarian and charitable campaigns that the initiative has been pursuing throughout the years. the past, especially those that support and empower women within their communities.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, focuses on education that stimulates research. And innovation as the most effective form of education because of its sustainable impact, pointing out to Her Highness the importance of establishing a culture of knowledge among new generations, especially girls, about the changes taking place around us in the planet and their effects. Her Highness added that the “Human Reach Initiative” campaign for this year comes within the framework of the charitable and developmental approach of the UAE and in keeping with the “Year of Sustainability”, expressing her hope that this campaign, which is being implemented in cooperation with “Dubai Cares”, will support global efforts aimed at integrating humanitarian issues. Climate in educational curricula and systems, with a focus on empowering girls in this field by providing them with the necessary educational skills and tools to enhance their contributions to efforts to deal with climate change issues and enhance their participation in creating a more sustainable, pure and balanced future for future generations.

• “Human Access” comes within the framework of the charitable and developmental approach of the state and is in keeping with the “Year of Sustainability.”