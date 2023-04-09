The activities of the eighth edition of the “Design for Hope” charity exhibition, organized by the Human Access Initiative, concluded at the Dubai Ladies Club under the auspices of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, and President of the Dubai Ladies Club.

The organization of the exhibition, in which DEWA participated as a platinum sponsor, came in conjunction with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, to consolidate the 10-year process of continuous giving to the Human Access Initiative in supporting humanitarian, development and charitable causes inside and outside the country, which included various fields such as health, education, food and water, embodying For the charitable and developmental approach of the UAE in interacting with pressing global issues and extending a helping hand to everyone in need.

The exhibition was opened on April 5, in the presence of members of the Board of Directors of Dubai Women Establishment: Khawla Rashid Al Muhairi, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Government Communication Sector at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Mona Bousmara, Editor-in-Chief of Emirates Today newspaper, Fahima Abdul Razzaq Al Bastaki, CEO of Business and Product Development in the Abu Dhabi Market. Securities, in addition to Naima Ahli, Director of the Institutional Support Department, Acting Executive Director of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, and Amal Al Redha, Head of the Donor Relations and Partnerships Department at Dubai Cares.

8 copies of the bid

Naima Ahli, Director of the Institutional Support Department and Acting Executive Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, expressed her happiness with the success of this edition of the exhibition and the continuity of its giving over 8 copies and its support for many humanitarian causes, which reflects the humanitarian vision of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and her impactful charitable and development initiatives. sustainable development, especially those related to supporting the educational empowerment of girls.

She added that the exhibition’s support this year for efforts to integrate the issue of climate change into the curricula and the educational system in cooperation with “Dubai Cares”, is part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, stemming from the importance of educating students and youth on this global issue that requires concerted efforts of all countries of the world to reduce climate change. The negative effects of climate change on everyone, especially developing societies, represent a major challenge to development efforts.

She said that the “Design for Hope” exhibition has become one of the distinguished annual events in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, praising the active role of the Emirati designers participating in the exhibition in achieving its humanitarian message, especially since many of them were keen to be part of this charitable event throughout its career since its inception for the first time. year 2013.

Good designers

Since its inception in 2013 until now, many Emirati designers have participated in the exhibition, who contributed to the continuity of its giving and support for many humanitarian, health and educational issues. More than 18 Emirati designers and fashion houses participated in this edition, including: Nafs, Fizz Boutique, Salma Bin Omar, Moza Collection Bloom Design, I am Design, Balance 8.3, 199×20, Perlato, Jamila El Kreishi, Mayar, By Amal, Zahra Karamstaji, Letter and Engraving, Diamond, Soumaya Bakar, Sola, and Valora.

Noble goals

The designers participating in the exhibition expressed their happiness at joining the procession of goodness through the eighth edition of the exhibition, and they praised the initiative of human access, which annually provides them with the opportunity to contribute to good work. Related to goodness and humanitarian work, to which we are accustomed to the “Humanitarian Access Initiative,” and she added, “Our participation in the exhibition has become a Ramadan habit that we wait with anticipation to be part of its wonderful campaigns and noble goals, especially those that are a reason for empowering women at all levels. We, as women, must support each other in favor of development societies and their stability.

As for Fatima Al-Mansoori, the owner of designs (199×20’s)), she said: “We were raised in the Emirates, the homeland of goodness, on the importance of giving and giving, and my participation in exhibitions of a charitable and humanitarian nature, including the Design for Hope exhibition, with the aim of contributing to drawing a roadmap of hope for everyone in need.”

rational vision

The designer, Noura Abdullah Taher, indicated that (Nafs Design), as a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Small Projects, is keen to have an active role in society, in line with the vision of our rational government in community participation, so we participated as our annual habit in the holy month of Ramadan in an exhibition (Design for Hope) with a number of companies and youth projects, where the proceeds go to Dubai Cares, stressing that social responsibility is part of the corporate values ​​of the company since its inception.

The joy of giving

Esraa Al-Mulla said that “Bloom Design” has been keen on permanent participation in the Design for Hope exhibition since 2016, and added, “Every year I see excellence and creativity in a different and distinctive way. The feeling of giving brings me great happiness. We design to change people’s lives with charitable work. I will be part of it.” Giving every year with creative and exclusive designs that suit the human reach initiative.

Designer Moza Al Suwaidi (Moza Collection) also expressed her happiness at participating in more than one copy of the exhibition and said, “This distinguished exhibition gives us a good opportunity to display our designs and creations, and at the same time gives us the opportunity to contribute to charitable work by donating a group of abayas. Thank you to those in charge of The exhibition and my choice among the posts in it.

Designer Jamila Juma Thani Al-Kuraishi (Jamila Kuraishi) said that the exhibition’s contribution to spreading culture and raising awareness of the dangers of climate change is an important factor in dealing with its challenges at the local and global levels. Everywhere, and this encouraged me to participate and be part of this wonderful charitable work in this holy month, and I hope to continue participating in the upcoming sessions of the exhibition.

Fatima Ismail Al Zarouni (Fizz Boutique) expressed her happiness at participating in the exhibition and added: “I am honored to participate in this prestigious humanitarian initiative aimed at upholding the values ​​of giving, solidarity and compassion.”

Panorama of Hope

The Design for Hope exhibition contributed during its career to supporting many humanitarian causes and development, educational and health programmes. The proceeds of its first edition in 2013 were allocated to support the “Nour of Life” project for the treatment of visual impairment in different parts of the world in cooperation with the Noor Dubai Foundation. In 2014, the proceeds were contributed In the “Emirates Watering” initiative, which aims to provide safe drinking water to five million people in countries suffering from water shortages. In 2015, he contributed to the “Emirates for Orphans and Minors” initiative, which targeted an important segment of Emirati society. In 2018 and 2017, the exhibition supported the “Educate Her” campaign to support the education of children, especially girls, in developing countries. In 2019, the exhibition participated in supporting the campaign “Reservations 2030” launched by “Dubai Cares” to provide education and rehabilitation opportunities for children and youth benefiting from the foundation’s support. Last year, the exhibition participated in supporting the eye health care program implemented by the Noor Dubai Foundation in the state of Katsina, Republic of Nigeria.

About the Human Access Initiative:

In 2013, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, launched Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, and President of the Dubai Ladies Club. The “Humanitarian Access Initiative”, as a consolidation of Emirati values ​​that enhance the importance of humanitarian work. Since then, the initiative has implemented many projects and programs that touched many humanitarian groups and issues inside and outside the country in various fields such as health, education, food, and others.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception, Dubai Cares – part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives – has worked to provide quality education opportunities for children and youth in developing countries by designing and funding ambitious programs that are effective, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global humanitarian organization has launched educational programs to help more than 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a major role in helping achieve the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to ensure sound, equitable and inclusive education for all and enhance lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030, by supporting early childhood development programs and access to basic education. sound secondary, technical, vocational and youth training, as well as a special focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Furthermore, Dubai Cares takes a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that consists of deworming activities in schools, school feeding, and provision of water, sanitation and hygiene in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally affiliated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a non-governmental organization registered under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the regulator of charitable activities in Dubai. The global humanitarian organization based in the United Arab Emirates is authorized to collect donations through direct donations or fundraising campaigns, in addition to obtaining all permits from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities.

Volunteering is a powerful tool for Dubai Cares to engage community members in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares brings together all segments of Emirati society through a wide range of volunteer and awareness-raising initiatives linked to its global mission.

More information on the website: www.dubaicares.ae