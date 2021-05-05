Three years ago around this time, I was traveling on a regional train through eastern Germany. He had just given a lecture at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, in Jena, and was returning to Spain with a scientific assignment: to analyze a block of earth from the site of Panga ya Saidi (Kenya) that I carried in a box, on my knees. There were barely two teeth visible on the surface of the block that I recognized as human. I didn’t know then that, in reality, on my lap – in the colo, in Galician– It carried the body of a child barely three years old, whose loss had made a family suffer more than 78,000 years ago.

The forensic reconstruction of what happened, including the analysis of the earth and the bones, led us to conclude that this child, whom we call Mtoto – “the boy”, in Swahili – had been deliberately buried, in a flexed position, lying on his back. right side, probably with a pillow, and wrapped in a sheet or fur shroud. It was the oldest known human burial in Africa.

The discovery was the result of more than two years of work at the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH), in which the application of sophisticated imaging techniques had to be combined with a very delicate manual excavation given the extreme fragility of their bones in an advanced state of decomposition. Mtoto was literally disappearing, striking a final balance between the world of the living and the dead. Trying to free him from the earth was like digging up his ashes, his imprint, his whitish shadow about to vanish at the beyond your community probably already believed in.

By studying Mtoto we have resurrected him at the time of his death and, in some way, we contribute to making him immortal

This find has made me think, again, of the mystery of human fossils, objects precious halfway between geology and biology, but human, after all. By studying Mtoto we have resurrected him at the time of his death and, in some way, we contribute to making him immortal. There is something poignant about the human species, in its reviled denial of death, in its will, beyond instinct, to defy the end. The human being inhabits the physical world and the symbolic world and, aware of their finiteness, it is in the latter where they aspire to remain. Perhaps it is that awareness of temporality that moves us to seek the meaning of life, to do things that we believe are worthwhile, and that will remain when we are gone. Finding a place in history – or in someone’s heart – is the best way to combat the helplessness and anxiety of an animal that lives knowing that it is going to die.

The need to say goodbye to those who die is a way of perpetuating our bond with them, of extending their presence among us even when biology abandons them. Not wanting to let go of their hand. We are still someone after dead. Also the fossils are still someone. I confess an intact emotion and a lot of vertigo every time I study one. Mtoto has reminded me of the amazing ability of humans to give warmth in the coldest of times. And I thank you for that memory.

Maria Martinón Torres is director of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH)

