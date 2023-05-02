Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah Libraries, Kalba branch, recently hosted a student event entitled: “The Human Library” under the slogan: “Ambition, Inspirational Stories, and Achievements Worth Remembering.” Five distinguished students told their stories, experiences, and achievements in various fields, and gave their advice to their colleagues. and parents present.

The students who spoke at the session explained that their goal goes beyond mentioning their achievements, as they want to share their experiences with their colleagues and friends, motivate them to pursue their dreams and aspirations, and show them that the world is full of enormous opportunities that await those who exploit and benefit from them, stressing that reading, research and innovation are the keys. Success and distinction, and that the outstanding student is not isolated from his reality, but rather participates in changing it.

At the end of the event, the students participating in the “Human Library” received a greeting of appreciation from school students and parents, who expressed their admiration for their stories and achievements, and shared with them their opinions, discussions, and knowledge and life experiences about education challenges and future prospects. They also praised the role of “Sharjah Libraries” in supporting their aspirations, enriching their knowledge and encouraging them to excel and be creative, and stressed that the idea of ​​a “human library” contributes to publishing their success stories and inspiring others.