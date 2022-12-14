The end of the game for the Argentine National Team came with shocking news: at 60 years old, and after 36 years behind bars, Roberto José Carmona, the ‘Human Hyena’, escaped and has accumulated three life sentences.



He did it in an incredible and scandalous circumstance. He had arrived in the province for a conjugal visit, transferred by the Chaco Penitentiary Service, which did not notify his local peers; he visited a home in the Las Violetas neighborhood. From there he left, took a taxi and, apparently, to escape he crashed the vehicle at Santa Ana and Félix Paz, where he caused the death of the driver.

Carmona got out and stole a VW Gol from a woman, with which he collided again. Shortly after he was found in Brown and Luis Agote, the same area. The Police had deployed an impressive police operation, by land and by air. Prosecutor Horacio Vásquez is in charge of the investigation.

Until before the covid-19 pandemic, Carmona – who went through juvenile institutions, the prisons of Olmos, Sierra Chica, San Nicolás, La Plata, Junín, Córdoba, Corrientes and Chaco – came every six months from the Chaco prison in Roque Sáenz Peña to this city for five days to visit his wife, Angelita.

Although he committed a crime for the first time at the age of 10 – he opened a police car and stole a 45-caliber pistol – his name came out in February 1986. A month earlier, on January 15, he stopped his Ford Taunus 30 meters from a Fiat 600 that had a flat tire on the road from Villa Carlos Paz to Córdoba. Next to them were three young people who had come from dancing: Guillermo Elena, Alejandro del Campillo and Gabriela Ceppi.

Friendly, he offered to help them and lent them tools. For Gabriela, 16, she put her jean jacket over her shoulders. Suddenly, the situation changed. “Do you know me, do you?”, Carmona asked one of the boys and in a second he took out a weapon that he had on his waist.

He stole everything they had, which was little, and forced the girl to get into his car. He told his friends that he would download it later. “Stay calm that I am not a rapist,” she launched. A few kilometers later he raped her in the car. She first confessed it and then she denied it; in her conviction that crime does not appear. According to her story, Gabriela cried and asked what she was going to do to him.

He got out of the Taunus, took out a carbine, made her cross a wire fence, knelt down and shot her from a meter away. She left the body there with no signs of life.

#Cordova He was recaptured, one of the most feared assassins in Córdoba, Roberto José Carmona, killed Gabriela Ceppi in the 80s, had escaped by a transfer from the Chaco prison service, had gotten into a taxi, the car crashed and died driver. pic.twitter.com/hUdhEB9a0n — Ignacio González Prieto (@igonzalezprieto) December 13, 2022

After Carlos Robledo Puch, who has been in prison for 45 years, Carmona is the detainee with the longest time in an Argentine jail. After murdering Gabriela, he picked up two boys at different points along the route, to whom he told that he was an Army corporal and forced them to rob with him.

The days passed, the girl’s body did not appear and the Cordovan investigators were investigating an alleged kidnapping. A piece of news from General Pacheco was the key to changing the hypothesis.

They had arrested a man who was driving a Ford Taunus and who had kidnapped a taxi driver and a family, whom he had assaulted. The word “Rocky” tattooed on one arm linked the threads of the investigations and Carmona was transferred to Córdoba. The Police said that on the trip, very quiet, he confessed. Later, at the trial, he claimed he was “beaten to soften up.”

In August 1988, the 5th Crime Chamber of Córdoba found him guilty of qualified robbery, qualified unlawful deprivation of liberty, qualified homicide and repeated qualified robbery. He gave him life imprisonment with the addition of indefinite imprisonment and the declaration of recidivism.

In the process the chroniclers began to call it ‘Human Hyena’. He always said that he “despises” journalists; he only had interviews and private talks with Gonio Ferrari, who wrote the book ‘Yo, Carmona’.

two more murders

In the San Martín prison (closed by the Cordoba government in 2015) it was conflictive. In 1988 he gave a “punch” to his peer, Martín Castro. The wound was not serious, but at night he threw boiling oil on her face; he disfigured it.

In 1994, he killed Héctor Bolea, a “leader” prisoner. After that, his companions wanted to lynch him; the decision of the Penitentiary Service was to transfer him to Chaco. The 3rd Crime Chamber sentenced him to 16 years in prison, plus an accessory imprisonment for an indefinite period of time and a declaration of a fourth recidivism.

In the maximum security pavilion of Resistencia, he killed his partner Demetrio Pérez Araujo in 1997. He attacked him with a homemade spike. The 1st Chamber sentenced him to life imprisonment, plus the accessory imprisonment for an indefinite period. They sent him back to Córdoba, where he asked to be separated from the rest of the detainees.

He stayed in “La lorera”, an isolated space. He never in all the years of his detention participated in any activity; he does not hang out with other inmates. “I never worked or studied, I was never inserted,” he mentioned in 2007.

In 2021, back in the Sáenz Peña prison, he sewed his mouth shut in protest because he was not allowed to access a cell phone to communicate with family members. Already in that year he enjoyed transitory departures.

This is how Roberto José Carmona was arrested yesterday by personnel from the @PoliceCbaOf after he escaped into the custody of the Chaco Penitentiary Service, when he was making an authorized visit to his partner in Córdoba pic.twitter.com/BRWqxtfjTU — Gerardo Fornasero (@gfornasero) December 14, 2022

