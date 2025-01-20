Researchers at the Kumamoto chimpanzee sanctuary in Japan have described for the first time among these primates a phenomenon typical of humans: the habit of going to the bathroom in groups. The study, published in the journal ‘Current Biology’, shows that when a chimpanzee urinates, others are more likely to follow. They have called it “contagious urination.” AND

“In humans, urinating together can be considered a social phenomenon,” says Ena Onishi of Kyoto University. “An Italian proverb says: ‘He who does not urinate in company is a thief or a spy,’ while in Japanese, the act of urinating with other people is known as ‘Tsureshon.’ This behavior is represented in art across centuries and cultures and continues to appear in modern social contexts. Our research suggests that this phenomenon may have deep evolutionary roots. “We discovered that chimpanzees, our closest relatives, tend to urinate in response to the urination of nearby individuals,” he explains.

The researchers decided to study this behavior after noticing that the chimpanzees at the sanctuary seemed to urinate at around the same time. It reminded them of human behavior and they wondered if it could be comparable to contagious yawning. To find out, they documented the urinating behaviors of Kumamoto chimpanzees for more than 600 hours, including 1,328 urination events. They analyzed the observational data to see if urination between the chimpanzees was significantly synchronized in time. They also explored whether it was influenced by close individuals or determined by social factors.

Social hierarchy

The evidence showed that urination events were significantly more synchronized during the observations than would be expected if the chimpanzees simply urinated at random times relative to each other. The likelihood of contagious urination also increased with physical proximity to the first urinator. Interestingly, individuals with lower dominance ranks were more likely to urinate when others urinated. The finding suggests that urination patterns are influenced by social hierarchy, with a tendency for behavior to “flow down” the dominance structure, the researchers say.









“We were surprised to find that the contagion pattern was influenced by social rank,” says Onishi. “As there were no previous studies on contagious urination in any species, we drew parallels with contagious yawning, another semi-voluntary physiological behavior. Based on this, we initially expected that any social influence might resemble that observed in yawning, such as stronger contagion between socially close partners. However, our results showed no evidence of effects related to social proximity. “Instead, we observed a clear influence of social rank, as lower-ranking individuals were more likely to follow others’ urination.”

“This was an unexpected and fascinating result, as it opens up multiple possibilities for interpretation,” adds Shinya Yamamoto, also from Kyoto University. «For example, it could reflect hidden leadership in the synchronization of group activities, the reinforcement of social bonds or an attention bias between lower-ranking individuals. “These findings raise intriguing questions about the social functions of this behavior.”

According to the researchers, the findings may have important implications for understanding and exploring the role of this behavior in maintaining group cohesion, facilitating coordination, or strengthening social bonds within the group. It reveals how this seemingly mundane and necessary behavior can have overlooked social importance.

The researchers say more studies are needed to understand the specific functions and mechanisms underlying contagious urination in chimpanzees. They are also curious to know if this phenomenon exists in other species.