The viral photos of little Lola: she refused to eat ice cream because it wasn’t her favorite flavor

A truly incredible story happened a few days ago to a family who lives in California. Their dog Lola, which has always had a deep love for the ice cream, Yes is refused to eat it, since it was not the taste that he usually took. His photos went viral on the web and many laughed at seeing them.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Annie Belanger Burley knew of the difficulty who was facing this puppy, thanks to a friend of hers.

Lola was found while living as stray. The volunteers took her to their shelter and the doctor, after a visit, decided to submit her to a sterilization intervention.

However, after this operation the difficult and unexpected complications. The puppy had some problems a to walk again. Its hind legs were paralyzed.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

He needed a family willing to take take care of her and that’s where the Belanger Burleys arrived. The woman when she knew what she was about living, she volunteered to take it in reliance.

Its purpose was precisely that of help her to heal. In fact, she is committed, giving her all the necessary care and also bringing her to do physiotherapy 3 times a week.

Exactly 2 years later, when the puppy’s situation is greatly improved, those people have decided to adopt it forever. Imagining their life without her was impossible.

The human friend once a month, for make her happy, he takes Lola for a walk to a local store and buys her hers too ice cream favorite. However, on that occasion Annie chose to buy her a cake with a simple taste, having been stomach ache the night before.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

However the puppy, when she heard the smell, she got angry. She wanted her favorite flavor and of course, all the way home, she has looked from the side her human friend. The photo of the affair have become viral on the Web.