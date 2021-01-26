Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, announced the organization of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the first session of the Human Fraternity Festival that will be held annually in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity on February 4 of each year, in celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity declared by the United Nations, to commemorate For the anniversary of the signing of the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity on February 4, 2019 AD, which is a great achievement for the efforts of the UAE Foreign Ministry, and a confirmation of the UAE’s valued role on the international arena, indicating that the festival will continue until February 8, with the participation of prominent international and Arab personalities, and all federal entities in the country.

In his speech at a press conference organized by the ministry “remotely”, His Excellency said: “We proceed in organizing this festival with great pride in the genius of the leadership embodied in the Abu Dhabi Document for Human Fraternity of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. He is the one who has made the greatest effort to prepare and launch this historic document from the beloved land of the Emirates, in the presence of His Holiness Pope Francis and the Eminence of the Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and this document is in fact a message of love and peace from the UAE to the world, inviting everyone to acquaintance and dialogue And work together to achieve good and happiness for the human being, progress and prosperity for society everywhere, and it also calls for uniting efforts to combat extremism, extremism, intolerance and terrorism at all levels.

His Excellency added that the festival will be held under the slogan “Human brotherhood on the ground”, realizing that this humanitarian document transcends spiritual areas to the horizons of joint action among all for what is good, as it is an awareness of the role of human brotherhood in shaping the reality of human societies and in dealing The successful one with all the issues and challenges facing the world in this era, whether in education, health care, environmental protection, protection of places of worship and freedom of belief, preservation of heritage and assertion of national identity, women’s rights, concern for children, or the judiciary On poverty and providing support and assistance to marginalized groups in society, as the slogan is an affirmation of the role of tolerance and human brotherhood in building the spirit of solidarity and solidarity, and achieving fruitful international relations in the face of the Coronavirus that is spreading everywhere in the world; And in a way that achieves success for all in overcoming the effects of this epidemic in the near future, God willing.

His Excellency clarified that the slogan “Human brotherhood on the ground” is an expression of our pride in the Emirates that we, by the grace of God, are a country in which people from all over the world live in peace, brotherhood and prosperity. The UAE is a country characterized by tolerance and human brotherhood, and the solidarity and solidarity associated with them. Benefits and benefits in security, stability and progress for everyone who lives on this good land.

Regarding the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence organizing the National Festival for Human Fraternity to be an annual festival, His Excellency affirmed that it is a sincere expression of our pride in the Emirates on the eternal legacy that the great founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, left in us, who laid the foundations of the prestigious model of the Emirates On tolerance and human brotherhood, and we are honored to announce at this festival also our great pride that the leaders of the country, and with them the peaceful and tolerant people of the Emirates, are following the path of the founding leader himself, who are keen to ensure that tolerance and human brotherhood be an essential part in the course of society, both in the present and in the future, It promotes confidence and optimism in the UAE’s ability to face all challenges and to build a future in which this pioneering country will always take its prominent position among the countries of the whole world.

His Excellency pointed out that the Human Fraternity Festival seeks to deepen the feeling and commitment to all the qualities and components of our beloved country, and is keen to develop them continuously, and the festival is keen to provide ways for broad participation for everyone in activities and celebrations, and to encourage everyone’s association with his brothers and colleagues in the community and provide opportunities. In front of everyone, for acquaintance, dialogue and joint work, with each other, leading to their cooperation together in sincere brotherhood and in serving society and people without distinction or discrimination, and the festival aims to raise awareness and spread knowledge and experiences that contribute to deepening the principles of correct behavior and keeping away from prejudice. Intolerance and violence in human relations, and the festival will celebrate economic and societal initiatives related to tolerance and human fraternity, as important areas of solidarity, cooperation and joint action for the good of all residents.

His Excellency appreciated the keenness of all media to support and follow up the festival, calling on everyone to contribute to the organization of the Human Fraternity Festival in its first session this year to the fullest, and to support the Ministry’s efforts in this way, which are efforts that are always honored with strong support from the leaders and people of the Emirates and active participation From society and the world, good cooperation with all ministries, bodies and institutions of society, an important role for the media, and a great community awareness of the importance of the festival, accompanied by greater pride in the founder of the state, its honorable leaders, its generous people, and its pivotal role in the world.

the festival

The festival includes many initiatives and events over a period of five days, which vary between governmental, international, youth, sports, intellectual, and programs related to women, families and children, as well as people of determination, and other groups of society, including: “The Global Virtual Forum for Human Fraternity, with the participation of a group of international thinkers and experts. And from the Arab world, and the celebrations of more than 41 government agencies, in cooperation between the Ministry and the tolerance committees in all state institutions, the launch of the Human Fraternity Week in the Professional Football League (the 15th round of the Professional League) bearing the name (Human Fraternity).

And a program for school students, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, a reading session for children, in addition to broadcasting a TV program dedicated to celebrating human fraternity (The Road to February 4), and others.