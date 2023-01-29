Censored but never forgotten. “The human centipede” It has scenes that will make even the bravest viewer gag. But what is his real story?

If we move away from Hollywood, we will notice that the cinema is full of lurid stories and almost illegal to see, such as “Cannibal Holocaust”, a film that led to the arrest of its director on murder charges. However, it may “The human centipede” It is one of the most aberrational films that you will be able to observe, because its plot found inspiration in real life.

What true crime inspired “The Human Centipede”?

Through the article “The man behind the most horrifying film of all time”, the BBC made a portrait of Tom Sin, director of “The Human Centipede” and how was the creative process to make his film.

In this context, Six revealed that the idea for the central narrative of his project came while watching the news on television and came across the aberrational story of a pedophile.

“His crimes were so horrifying that I wondered, ‘What is the most extreme punishment that could be meted out?’ This is how the ‘Human centipede’ concept was born,” he told the BBC. With this in mind, he structured his script, for which he also drew on stories from Nazi Germany.

“The Human Centipede” starred Dieter Laser, in the role of Dr. Heiter. Photo: Six Entertainment

What is “The Human Centipede” about?

Two American girls are on vacation in Europe, but when they arrive in Germany, their car breaks down right in the middle of the forest.

Waiting is not a solution, so they decide to take refuge in an isolated villa, where they wake up in the morning to a horrible scenario: they are kidnapped in a makeshift hospital in a basement. They are not alone, there is a Japanese next to them.

As if it couldn’t get any worse, an old German man appears in front of them, introducing himself as a surgeon specializing in the separation of conjoined twins. However, he is not there to separate anyone, but to unite the victims through his gastric apparatus and thus fulfill his dream, to be the first to create a human centipede.