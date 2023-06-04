In 2018, a study published in the journal “Nature Climate Change” revealed that a rise in temperature of only one degree Celsius in the United States and Mexico led to an increase in suicides in the two countries by one percent as well, while there were reports of an increase in crime rates.

Experts fear that the situation will worsen in the future in light of the climate crisis, amid attempts to understand the reason for this direct effect of heat on human behavior.

The study warned of the possibility of an increase in suicides, in a way that undermines the efforts that have been made in the United States to contain violence resulting from carrying weapons or to prevent suicide.

What has been common for years is that the high temperature directly affects brain functions, and those who live in non-air-conditioned homes turn sleep for them in the summer into something like torment, and it is known that not taking enough rest means greater exposure to diseases and disorders. .

Lack of sleep is one of the factors that provoke bipolar disorder, which is a severe change in human mood.

When deprived of a peaceful sleep, the neurotransmitter known as serotonin is affected, and the latter is one of the most important factors affecting our mood.

“The time has come to treat climate change as a mental health crisis,” said Robin Cooper, a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.

He urged the researcher to invest more money in research on the effect of high temperature on the human brain, as there are things we know at the present time, but they are not enough.

What is known is that high temperature affects the functioning of the brain, due to the influence of factors such as neurotransmitters and hormones.

Health data in the United States show that the rise in suicides is caused by what is known as “bipolar disorder” and post-traumatic stress disorder, and these cases increase in late spring and early summer.