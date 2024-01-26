Good news for those who love a huge spoiler

In the 1990s, the spoiler was the way to show where you stood in the hierarchy. So if your boss was happy with you, you got a spoiler lip on your Opel Vectra. That looked great with your Hella reflector bar, rubber mud flaps and obligatory tow bar with tennis ball.

But if you did very well in life, you could put a bigger spoiler on your car, like the neighbor with his Peugeot 405 Mi15. These days the spoilers are almost completely gone. We still see lips regularly and a carbon wing too, but a lovely thick polyester spoiler in body color is unfortunately no longer common.

Cupra Leon with huge spoiler

Happy is JE Design there with their vision of the Cupra Leon. And it is very pronounced. The car may be doing well somewhere. The Cupra Leon is a handsome car, albeit a bit subdued. For a sporty model this can be a bit striking and JE Design meets that need perfectly with the wide body kit for the Cupra Leon. They already had it for the Sports Tourer, but now also for the hatchback. And they went all out with that.

Not only do you have fender flares, but an adjustable spoiler on the front. The most striking item, however, is that extremely large spoiler on the rear. This provides 180 kg of downforce at a speed of 200 km/h. To give you an idea of ​​180 kg: that's about the weight of my sister before she finished her shawarma breakfast at her favorite Grillroom.

It all works too

The entire body kit, the enormous spoiler and all those other aerodynamic interventions actually seem to work. It has a function. On the Sachsenring you will gain 1.93 seconds, according to JE Design. The record now stands at 1:32.82 for the Leon from the German tuner and that is seriously fast. To get an idea, that's a little faster than a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4.

They don't reveal to JE Design what they did with the engine. But you can safely assume that the 2.0 TSI is considerably more powerful than before. Their standard ECU upgrade is already good for over 370 hp and 450 Nm and everyone knows that you can go a little further with these engines. We think it's really cool,

