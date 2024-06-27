Security cameras captured the impressive moment in which A huge sinkhole opened up in Gordon Moore Parkin Alton, Illinois, on Wednesday around 9:15 AM

The field, made of artificial turf, now has a huge hole in the center that is estimated to be more than 9 meters deep and 30 meters wideas detailed CBS News. The park and surrounding area were closed after the incident in which, according to the images released, The sinkhole swallowed one of the lights in the stadium, leaving columns of debris in the air.

Later, with the help of a drone, it was possible to see up close the enormous hole that, it is believed, It was formed due to a nearby mine that is in operation. Authorities stressed that the most important thing is that no one was at the scene at the time, so no injuries were reported. They also reported that all events that were scheduled have been cancelled and that Gordon Moore Park will remain closed while an investigation is carried out.

Although it has not been disclosed how the sinkhole is planned to be fixed, authorities said that They will employ engineers and geologists to be able to determine with certainty the stability of the soil. and surrounding areas and prevent any other incident from happening again. It should be noted that The football field is located near the main road which gives access to the park.

Why did a huge sinkhole open up on a football field in Illinois?

Although investigations are ongoing, the theory of The specialists believe that the sinkhole that opened in the area is due to the limestone mine from the Bluff City Minerals company that is located nearby, in the west of the park, and has been mined in the area for years.

In this regard, through a statement, the spokesperson for the New Frontier Materials mine, Matt Barkett, belonging to Bluff City Minerals, told the media The Telegraph: “The underground mine at Alton experienced a subsidence at the surface and opened a sinkhole in Gordon Moore Park. “The impacted area has been secured and will remain off-limits for the foreseeable future while inspectors and experts examine the mine and make repairs.”