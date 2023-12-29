The New York City is one of the most popular cities to welcome the New Year. It is estimated that around a million people will gather in Times Square to see the crystal ball lower that will announce the arrival of 2024. But this implies a challenge for the authorities, who have announced a important operation to maintain security in the coming hours.

Since early December, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security alerted police agencies across the country to the possibility of lone attackers who could ruin festivities in big cities where millions of people gather.

And the security offices have received various threats to massive events such as the Christmas Eve ball launch in the Big Apple. As stated Telemundogiven this possibility, it was announced that The New York police will deploy a major security operation which will include the use of helicopters, boats, radiation detector cameras and more anti-terrorist measures to ensure the safety of attendees.

And it is not the only threat they will be attentive to. It has also been reported that there will be agents in different parts of the city to detect people who are driving while intoxicated and punish them. Therefore, the authorities' recommendation is to look for a designated driver if you consume alcohol or use public transportation.

Drivers who are drunk will be arrested.

Protests threaten celebrations in New York

Not only is there a threat of an attacker, but it is expected that there could be protests over the war between Israel and Hamas. Even, The city's mayor, Eric Adams, presented a plan that he described as a herculean task to maintain security during the New Year's spectacle.

Because of the above, The agents are equipped with various technologies to be able to respond to any threat or risk among them, robots, drones and bomb detection dogs, so they claim to be prepared for the possibility of incidents.

It should be remembered that during the Thanksgiving Day parade pro-Palestinian protesters tried to interrupt the celebration, as well as during the traditional lighting of the tree that adorns Rockefeller Center. For that reason, The entire area in and around Times Square will become a protected zone, Those who want to enter must undergo several police and security checks.