Pacaembu Stadium, officially known as Estádio Municipal Paulo Machado de Carvalho, is a historic sports venue located in São Paulo, Brazil.

It is one of the most iconic stadiums in the country and has played a significant role in the history of Brazilian football. Built in 1940, Pacaembu Stadium has witnessed countless memorable moments and has become a symbol of the sport’s rich heritage in Brazil.

Designed by renowned architect Severo Villares, Pacaembu Stadium was constructed to accommodate the growing interest in football. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 40,199 spectators, although its record attendance reached around 73,000 during the 1940s.

Pacaembu Stadium has hosted numerous important football events throughout its history. Some competitions that have been held here over the years include:

the Copa Libertadores;

the Brazilian Série A;

the São Paulo State Championship;

and even the 1950 FIFA World Cup.

The venue is also frequently used by the most important football squads in the state of São Paulo, which include São Paulo, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Santos.

A versatile stadium

Apart from football, Pacaembu Stadium has served as a multi-purpose venue for various sports and cultural events. It has hosted athletics competitions, concerts, and even religious gatherings. The stadium's versatility and central location in São Paulo have made it a preferred venue for diverse events over the years.

In addition to its sporting significance, Pacaembu Stadium holds immense historical and architectural value. The main entrance features a striking art deco façade, adorned with sculptures and mosaics. The stadium houses the São Paulo Football Museum, which showcases the history of football in São Paulo and Brazil. The museum exhibits an impressive collection of artifacts, photographs, and interactive displays that highlight the sport's evolution and its impact on Brazilian society.