Dutch Jeep customers are like cats. You buy them an expensive scratching post, but the cats prefer to play in the box of the post. For example, the Jeep Renegade is perfectly suited to our roads, but Jeep customers still prefer the large Wrangler. And that while the Wrangler is three times as expensive. We see this in the sales figures of last month, but also in the figures for the whole of 2022.

Incidentally, we don’t think people will go to the showroom for a Renegade and leave with a Wrangler. People who want a Wrangler, they just want a Wrangler. People who want a Renegade apparently buy a Captur. Last year, Jeep sold 160 Wranglers and 154 Renegades. Only the Compass does better business in the Netherlands with 401 units.

The Wrangler is a PHEV in the Netherlands

The Jeep Wrangler still looks like the American piece of tin as we know it, but the powertrain is a lot more European. In the Netherlands, the Wrangler is a plug-in hybrid with a four-cylinder. The more economical powertrain reduces emissions and therefore the price, but you still pay more than 90,000 euros for the large off-roader. You have the Renegade for about 33,000 euros.

In the US, the Jeep Wrangler will be the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the entire country in 2022. It also makes a difference that it costs almost half there. We drove the plug-in hybrid Wrangler a while ago and understand the appeal – funnily enough, especially with the whisper-quiet off-roading and the instant torque of the electric motor.

The sales figures of February 2023 in the Netherlands

The reason for this article is the monthly sales figures of the Bovag. This shows that 10 Wranglers have been sold and 7 Renegades. Furthermore, sales went well with 23.8 percent more registrations in February 2023 than the year before. A total of 60,822 new passenger cars received a yellow license plate.

Best Selling Brands February 2023

01. Kia – 2,295

02.Hyundai – 1,975

03.Volkswagen – 1,820

04.Ford – 1,785

05. Toyota – 1,742

February 2023 best-selling models

01. Lynk & Co 01 – 1,089

02. Vauxhall Corsa – 887

03.Volvo XC40-749

04. Ford Focus – 687

05. Tesla Model Y – 653