In the vast expanses of North Dakota, the renowned Bakken field – one of the oldest operating major fields in the US – once again resonates in the oil world with the promise of a new era of energy prosperity. After years of ‘irrelevance’, always in the shadow of the prolific Permian Basin, in which its crude oil production seemed to have been forgotten, An impressive find in the Three Forks formation has renewed hope in this region as one of the pillars of black gold. According to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, this deposit could contain hundreds of millions of barrels of untapped oil, an amount that does not represent a ‘game changer’ or radical change, but that could be enough to revive this dean who It has been presenting practically stagnant production for years (more than a decade).

Nathan Anderson, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, called this discovery a turning point: “Research confirms that the development of the Three Forks formation has the potential to add between 1 and 2 million barrels of oil per unit of drilling, opening a window for this region to regain its global relevance.” Research suggests that drilling more than 600 new wells could unlock these vast reserves, a finding that redefines the energy future of the region, a region that has been one of the birthplaces of fracking in the US. It is believed that the new crude oil found could even exceed 250 million untapped barrels.

To date, This field is producing just over 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day, according to the EIAwhich represents around 10% of all crude oil production in the US. Your roof or peak oil production It reached it in 2019 with just over 1.5 million barrels per day. Since then, production has been reduced in a slow decline that brought forward the beginning of the end of this historic field.

Since 2006, when the Parshall field ushered in the Bakken oil boom, activity has been largely concentrated in the formation’s upper layer. However, recent explorations in the middle layer have shown that there is still much to be extracted. According to the Department of Mineral Resourcescumulative production from the middle layer exceeds 92 million barrels of oil and 238 billion cubic feet of natural gas, but this represents only 2% of total activity in the Bakken-Three Forks.

A new approach for an old giant

The Bakken, one of the most important shale deposits in the United States, seemed to have reached a saturation point, but studies like this show that “the potential of undiscovered resources can still surprise us,” as researcher Tim Nesheim points out. This change in perspective suggests that, far from being depleted, the reservoir can be revitalized with advanced drilling techniques.

For its part, RBN Energy points out thate “Bakken is far from being a lost cause; recent changes, such as company mergers, technological innovations and efforts to reduce gas flaring, could return it to the prominence it once had.” In addition, he mentions that longer drilling, reaching 3 and even 4 miles, is beginning to change the rules of the game in hydrocarbon extraction. .

A new era of efficiency and sustainability

Sustainability stands as a priority in the Bakken’s renaissance. Projects led by companies such as Continental Resources seek to integrate enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies, using captured carbon dioxide to maximize extraction. According to RBN Energy, these innovations not only increase production, but also improve the environmental profile of oil extracted in the region.

Although the Bakken still faces challenges, such as competition with the Permian Basin and limitations in natural gas transportation capacitythe recent discovery in the Three Forks formation offers a unique opportunity to overcome these barriers. RBN Energy experts suggest that “strategic investments in infrastructure and technology will be key to unlocking the full potential of the Bakken in the coming years.”

The Bakken’s renaissance not only has local implications, but also global ones. With daily production close to 1.2 million barrels, this region continues to be a pillar in the supply of US crude oil. However, as the Department of Mineral Resources points out, the true impact of this discovery will depend on how quickly and effectively companies adopt the recent findings and increase the pace of drilling in the region.

The Bakken boom could have a domino effect on the energy market, strengthening the position of the United States as the largest crude oil producer in the world (it already is, but it could strengthen this position). Furthermore, this renewed interest could attract multi-million dollar investments, revitalizing local economies and creating jobs at a critical time for the energy transition.

Some doubts about Bakken

Despite the opportunities, questions remain about the long-term sustainability of the Bakken renaissance. “The Bakken story is far from over, but its next chapter will depend on strategic decisions and the balance between efficiency, innovation and sustainability”, concludes Nesheim.

In this context, the Bakken field emerges as a symbol of resilience and adaptation in the oil industry, ready to write a new chapter in the energy history of the United States. Time will tell if this rebirth will be enough to restore the shine of its golden years or if it will become another example of a missed opportunity in a constantly evolving market.