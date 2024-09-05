Colombia and Peru are defining details for their match on the seventh date of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, this Friday in Lima.

Before the match, the figures for the overall value of all the players called up to each of the national teams are known, and the difference is enormous.

According to the specialized portal TransfermarKt, The Colombian national team is worth 292.90 million euros, while Peru costs 41.08 million euros.

What’s more, a Colombian player costs much more than the entire Peruvian national team, and that is the case of the Liverpool star, Luis Diazwho is currently valued on the transfer market at 75 million euros.

On behalf of the group Jorge FosattiThe most expensive player in this team is Leganés midfielder Renato Tapia, who costs 5 million euros.

Peru vs. Colombia

The other big difference between the current teams has to do with performance, as Colombia is third in the qualifiers and Peru is at the bottom.

Colombia arrives in Lima with the record of not losing there in qualifying since 1981, when they fell 2-0.

The match between Peru and Colombia will take place this Friday, September 6, at the National Stadium in Lima at 8:30 pm (Colombian time), corresponding to the 7th date of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

