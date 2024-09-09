According to the criteria of

This happened in the last few hours, since, According to the CBP itself, A total of US$90,535 was seized from five separate travelers at the Sterling, Virginia, port of entry because they had not declared their money and did not comply with the requirements established in that regard.

Much of the money was discovered by Fuzz, a CBP currency-detecting dog. This is a 4-year-old male yellow Labrador retriever, who was reported to have been assisted in three of the five seizures to detect undeclared money on the travelers, who had totally different destinations.

“Of the five seizures, four were recorded in travelers who left the United States bound for Bogotá (Colombia), Doha (Qatar) or Accra (Ghana).. The fifth seizure was recorded in a traveler who arrived from Shanghai (China),” the entity states. The seizures occurred because the travelers had not reported these funds.

Money seized by CBP Photo:CBP Share

CBP warns of consequences of not declaring money at the border

The CBP assures on its official website that travelers can carry the amount of money they want when crossing the border, but That money must be declared prior to the authorities If it is greater than the amount of US$10,000.

In case of non-compliance with this regulationjust like the five travellers mentioned above, will lose all of their money and may also suffer other serious consequences such as missing their outbound or connecting flight, having their holiday plans interrupted or facing possible criminal prosecution.