The photograph taken by the Danish Mads Nissen of the “First embrace” in pandemic (The First Embrace), which represents a woman embraced by a nurse in Brazil in August, has been selected this Thursday as the photograph of the year by the jury of the World Press Photo.

The image captures one of the most special moments of the pandemic, in which Rosa Luzia Lunardi, 85, receives a nurse hug Adriana Silva da Costa Souza, at the Viva Bem residence in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 5, 2020.

The moment, captured by the Danish photographer, is a “Iconic image of covid-19” and “commemorates the most extraordinary moment of our lives, everywhere,” according to juror and photographer Kevin WY Lee, who saw in the photograph “vulnerability, loved ones, loss and separation, disappearance but, more importantly , also survival, all in a graphic image ”.

Habibi, image of the World Press Photo Antonio Faccilongo / AP

The Story of the Year category went to “Habibi”, by the Italian documentary photographer Antonio Faccilongo, who recounted from the human point of view a love story set in one of the longest and most complicated conflicts in history, the Israeli-Palestinian war.

This work has been defined as “a masterpiece” and “a story of human struggle in the 21st century”, in the words of Ahmed Najm, a member of the jury, who considered that “it shows another side of the long contemporary conflict between Israel and Palestine” .

The digital storytelling story “Rebuilding Seven Days of Protests in Minneapolis After George Floyd’s Death” (Holly Bailey, Matt Daniels and Amelia Wattenberger) has been the winner of the Interactive World Press Photo of the Year.

Photo by Oleg Ponomarev: Ignat, a transgender man, sits with his girlfriend Maria in St. Petersburg, Russia. Ignat was bullied during his school years. / World Press Photo 2021

This work offers a “complete picture of the first week of protests” in Minneapolis (USA) after the murder of African American Floyd at the hands of a police officer and is a piece that “makes unprecedented use of user-generated content and combines and maps 147 live streaming videos.”

In addition, the jury has selected as Online Video of the Year “Calling from Wuhan”, by Yang Shenlai and Tang Xiaolan, who tell through a series of recorded telephone conversations the story of a family in the first epicenter of the covid-19.

The vanguard