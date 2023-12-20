On the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 20, the arrival of Alex Saab, accused of being the president's front man Nicolás Maduro, to the territory Venezuelan.

The president of that country he received him with a hug at the door of the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas.

This was demonstrated by the videos published on social networks that record the exact moment of the Colombian-Venezuelan businessman's arrival at the Palace, after his landing at the Simón Bolívar International Airport a couple of hours ago.

As soon as he got off the aircraft, the man was greeted by Cilia Flores, first lady of Venezuela; his wifeCamilla Fabri, and their daughters, as observed in the live broadcast presented by the state channel Telesur.

“I knew that day was going to come. I knew,” President Nicolás Maduro was heard saying as he received the diplomat at the door of the Palace with a hug.

In response to the president, Saab told him: “I thought you were going to forget me there”. Immediately, as seen in the recording, Maduro responded: “Never, ever, not in this life nor in all the lives to come.”

Different people around the man recently released by the United States congratulated him on his arrival.

Moments later, in the national media Telesur, statements were given by both parties. In his speech, Maduro described Saab as “a brave and patriotic man” who “resisted for 40 months the most adverse and painful conditions of kidnapping”, in reference to the time he spent in prison.

Finally, the president stressed that “the truth has triumphed” and insisted that the businessman was held in a “filthy prison,” where he was subjected to “physical and psychological torture, threats and lies.”

The Homeland has triumphed! Welcome Alex Saab, brave and patriotic man who resisted with dignity a 1,280-day kidnapping in the hands of the United States. The Venezuelan people celebrate your return, times of vindication of truth and justice, neither hatred nor fascism will be able to … pic.twitter.com/f1418llPAb — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 20, 2023

Saab was released by the United States in exchange for the release of ten US citizens and 24 Venezuelan prisoners, among whom is Roberto Abdul, president of the NGO Súmate.

The businessman had been identified by the US Justice Department as Maduro's “front man” and he was detained since June 12, 2020, when he was arrested in Cape Verde.

The politician was extradited on October 16, 2021 to the United States, where he faced federal charges for allegedly laundering up to 350 million dollars defrauded through the Venezuelan exchange control system. Saab passed 1,286 days detained in a Miami jail.

Apparently, according to the accusation, between November 2011 and September 2015, Saab and his right-hand man, Álvaro Pulido, who was also arrested in April of this year for alleged corruptionconspired with other individuals to launder your ill-gotten gains and transfer them from Venezuela to bank accounts in the US.

*With information from EFE

