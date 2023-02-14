At the beginning of the eighties of the last century, education in Spain basically consisted of spending from September to June within the four walls of the classroom. Little or nothing left the classroom. In 1982, eight university students from different origins met in Granada with the intention of launching an educational project outside of those classrooms and related to nature. Crazy then. Months later, the Huerto Alegre farm school was launched, “a confluence of illusions”, as defined by Mari Luz Díaz, a member of that founding team. Huerto Alegre was born with the idea of ​​”combining education and the environment, generating self-employment, allowing us to live in the countryside, offering activities outside the classroom and making it easier for boys and girls to study together, something that did not happen then,” explains Díaz. That environmental education adventure is now 40 years old as a consolidated project and as a reference in the sector, an area that has evolved a lot since then and which, on the other hand, is not without difficulties and obstacles.

Mari Luz Díaz and Roser Buscarons are the only two founders of happy garden who are still in the project now. They both remember how it all started. “Above all, there was a need to return to nature and contact with the countryside, but environmental problems were not perceived as they are today.” It seemed like a good time to create a project based on ecology, “a science that offers a systemic look at nature, which pays attention to the interaction between all its elements.” The first steps were to create a cooperative and look for a farm. They found a five-hectare piece of land and a half-destroyed farmhouse in Albuñuelas, 40 kilometers from the capital.

Students of various careers —Business Administration, Psychology, Law, Agricultural Engineering, etc.—, recalls Buscarons, “we each put 200,000 pesetas (1,200 euros) and a Cordovan foundation and Cáritas gave us 300,000 each.” They completed the investment with a mortgage, bought the land and settled there despite the terrible conditions of the building. They lived there while they restored the farmhouse with their hands and their little knowledge of construction. They did, remembers Díaz, what a friend called “daring architecture”. During the day they built and at night, says Buscarons, “we worked on the educational program.” An apprenticeship that they completed with frequent visits to La Limpia, in Guadalajarathe first school farm to be founded in Spain, in 1979. Finally, in the first months of 1983 the first boys and girls arrived.

The first steps were not easy. They went to the schools offering their product, which was difficult to sell at the time and with a few sellers in their early 20s who were not taken seriously. The first group of young people came from the Patronato de Municipal Nursery Schools of Granada, a “renovating experiment, almost revolutionary at that time,” Pablo García Núñez, its director at the time, now tells EL PAÍS. “For someone who saw it without looking further, paying attention only to what their eyes saw, the landscape was to put their hands to their heads: some boys in an old farmhouse, in pieces. But when I spoke with them and noticed their attitude, their enthusiasm and their enthusiasm, I realized that this was going to go a long way and that it was worth supporting them. It was a new initiative, with the air of freedom and progressivism that we needed and that was seen as an extraordinary complement to the education of that time”, recalls García Núñez.

Huerto Alegre is defined today as a Center for Educational Innovation. It is defined and so considered in the education sector. Years ago it stopped being a center for workshops or education only for young people to incorporate training for teachers and even other sectors. This month, Mari Luz Díaz has led a seminar on green economy and sustainability for members of various cooperatives. The school farms, both remember, “have evolved a lot. Before we offered more manual workshops and contact with animals and the garden. Now, the approach is more experiential, even more investigative, but with less content. And, of course, the educational project is more mature and includes today’s concerns: renewable energy, climate change, biodiversity, etc.”

Fortunately, the effort of this project —which for five years was based exclusively on the exclusive and unpaid work of the founders and which today requires a staff of 22 people— and that of environmental education in general has not been in vain. “The first children were not respectful with animals, with chickens and dogs. Now it is unthinkable that they mistreat them. The attitude towards the environment has also changed and we see it, for example, in the abandonment of waste in the fields, which is no longer so frequent”, says Díaz.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Miguel Sevilla Garrido is one of those boys who passed through the center three decades ago. Today, 43 years old and a teacher, he coordinates the Eco-school project at his center. “My visit to Huerto Alegre has determined my professional life and my relationship with the environment,” he says. And he remembers his experience as “very cool.” “Also, it was the first time I was sleeping away from home with friends, and I remember grabbing onto a sheep that dragged me down the hill.”

In addition, the agents in charge of environmental education have multiplied. There are powerful networks of environmentally conscious educators, such as the Andalusian Network of Eco-Schools, advised and energized by Huerto Alegre, who is the executive secretary, and other similar networks in Catalonia or the Basque Country, for example. “Nature Classrooms have also appeared”, Buscarons and Díaz explain, “and art and nature experiences, urban orchards or botanical gardens. Also companies that, on the other hand, can function with much less equipment than school farms”. Refers to hiking and citizen science ventures that do not require infrastructure heavy. This proliferation seems good to Díaz. “The more environmental education, the better, because we risk our future on it.”

Huerto Alegre, and the other school farms —there have been many closures in Galicia and Madrid in recent years, recalls Díaz—, have significant costs and a certain legal uncertainty. “We depend on several administrations. Because of the animals, we are a zoological center, as far as residence is concerned, we depend on Tourism, and in the economy, we do not even have our own tax epigraph ”, explains Roser Buscarons. Even so, they survive and continue as benchmarks, even internationally. The day they attend EL PAÍS they have just fired a group from Milan that has come to study their model. The visit is now very different from the first one made by Pablo García Núñez. Hard work, affected by the crisis of 1992, that of 2008 and the pandemic “but here we continue”, adds Buscarons. In any case, they both say, “the road has been worth it and we would start again.”

The landscape as a subject

The school farms have their antecedent in an experience in Switzerland in 1876. In Spain, the Institución Libre de Enseñanza (ILE) of Francisco Giner de los Ríos is to blame for something as everyday today as school excursions, which were profoundly innovative through late 19th century. According to the researcher Ángel Liceras Ruiz, from the University of Granada, “knowing the landscape through direct and physical contact with the environment was one of the principles that led Giner and the ILE to consider excursions as one of the main methodological strategies of its educational proposal”. And this, because they required direct observation and curiosity. “Giner stimulated his students to think, to reflect and to feel, because knowledge without feeling is not education,” he advocated. In Granada, Berta Wilhelmi set up the first school colony in 1889. It was a month of August in Almuñécar for poor, very poor, boys and girls from the capital with the objective, in reality, of giving them food and cleanliness at least during those days.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter