The Plaza del Cardenal Belluga de Murcia was the scene this morning of the traditional Huertana Mass with which the celebration of the Day of the Bando de la Huerta begins. A square filled to the brim with faithful and visitors who wanted to clothe the patron saint of the municipality, the Virgen de la Fuensanta, who wore a cloak donated anonymously in the 19th century, which was restored for this occasion.

Enlivened by the band El Barbecho de la Peña El Tablacho and officiated by the Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, the mass was followed “with great emotion” and “very much desire”, because “we had to accompany our Morenica », according to the citizens present.

Political and military personalities attended the event and all encouraged Murcians and tourists to enjoy the festivity on Tuesday and all the acts of Spring Week, but “with prudence, responsibility and common sense.”

After the mass, in which the bishop stated that “being here today is not a joy, but a privilege” and prayed for the most needy and for the “end of the conflict in Ukraine”, the Huertanas clubs and the authorities accompanied the Morenica in her procession through the streets of downtown.