This afternoon the hubbub of the Mazatlán Carnival was present during the show presented especially for the 25th anniversary program of Teletón México.

At the head of the parade that left Valentinos towards Avenida del Mar, it was made up of five floats and almost 200 people in the comparsas, a faun and the fairy of the enchanted forest.

The colorful comparsas brought happiness joy.

Ivanna Matamoros and Corina Beltrán, who have managed to enter the book of queens of the Mazatlan Carnival, attracted the eyes of hundreds of people gathered on the boardwalk. Proudly wearing their royal dresses, they greeted the public who did not stop taking photos and videos.

The joy of the comparsas with the intervention of the Ballet Folklorico of the Institute of Culture of Mazatlán and Cebtis 51, enthusiastic harlequins, Sinaloan regional music, creativity, brightness, and the participation of bikers, the glitter and glitter of the cars allegorical, they were a small taste of the great party that will come over the city from February 16 to 21, 2023.

Ivanna Matamoros and Corina Beltrán greeted the people who gathered on the boardwalk.

The Mazatlán Carnival spectacle was witnessed by the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya; the Municipal President of Mazatlán, Edgar González Zatarain, accompanied by the President of the DIF Sinaloa System, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz and María Teresa Apodaca Muñoz, president of the DIF – Mazatlán.