The ‘Hubble’ image with Earendel marked with a green star. POT

the space telescope Hubble has discovered the most distant star that has been observed: a star at least 50 times larger than the sun, which is 12.9 billion light years away. To reach it, it would take 12.9 billion years to travel at the speed of light, something impossible for human technology.

The team of astronomers HubbleIt is estimated that the star has a temperature of about 20,000 degrees, although in reality this star has already died. The light observed by the telescope Hubble it was emitted 12.9 billion years ago, about 900 million years after the birth of the universe with the Big Bang.

The star exploded millions of years ago, astronomers estimate, but the Hubble has been able to capture its light now thanks to a coincidence. German physicist Albert Einstein predicted with his theory of relativity that very massive bodies can act like a lens that amplifies light from objects that are much further away. In this case, a closer galaxy cluster has concentrated Earendel’s light.

“The galaxy that houses Earendel has been magnified and distorted by gravitational lenses,” explains researcher José María Diego, from the Cantabria Institute of Physics, who participated in the study, in a press release. “Just as curved glass distorts the image when we look through it, a gravitational lens amplifies the light from very distant objects aligned behind a cluster of galaxies. These galaxies are the ones that deflect the light of distant stars because their enormous mass deforms the space-time around them”, explains the researcher.

The star’s name means morning star or rising star in Old English, the authors of the discovery explain in a published study. today in Nature. The name is also an homage to the poem Earendel’s Journey, the Evening Star, written in 1914 by John RR Tolkien, author of The Lord of the ringsas explained by the CSIC in a press release.

With this finding, the Hubble pulverizes its previous record for the farthest star observed: Icarus, a blue supergiant star that is 9,000 light years away and was discovered by this instrument in 2018.

Earendel would be part of the first generation of stars born in the universe, the beacons that emitted its first light and that brought the cosmos out of the so-called dark ages. “These primordial stars [que se forman a partir de los elementos que se forjaron poco después del Big Bang: hidrógeno, helio y pequeñas cantidades de litio]until now they have eluded observers, but now they could be detected if they are observed through high-magnification gravitational lenses, as in the case of Earendel”, Brian Welch, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute (USA) explained to the CSIC. and study leader.

The next step for this team and probably for others will be to observe this star with the Space Telescope. james webb, the most powerful ever launched into space and is already in operation. The primary objective of this new space observatory developed by the US, Europe and Canada is to capture the first light in the universe emitted by stars similar to this one. ”Combine the observations of Hubble and webb It will also allow us to learn about microlensing in the galaxy cluster, which could include exotic objects such as primordial black holes,” said Welch.

The james webb It will also be able to clarify the composition of this primitive star, which was surely made up of only the lightest elements, since metals and other heavier compounds had not yet been formed, which were precisely formed after the explosion of stars at the end of their lives.

