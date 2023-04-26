EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Few tourist brochures mention it, but it could well be said that Lima, the capital of Peru, is the city of the huacas, sacred places in pre-Columbian culture where 5,000 years ago rituals were performed to honor the gods and ask for their blessing. protection. With more than 10 million inhabitants and an extension of 2,600 square kilometers, Lima is home to, incredibly, some 400 huacas within its urban area, distributed in almost all the neighborhoods of this great megalopolis. Sacred places of different sizes that preserve part of the historical memory of Peru and the ancestral wisdom of the Incas.

However, the vast majority of the huacas in Lima, one of the largest pre-Hispanic possessions in South America, have suffered the deterioration of oblivion and indifference. Today they are just an amalgamation of vacant, disconnected and dangerous spaces that, for the new residents of Lima, do not represent any patrimonial, cultural or historical value of the city they occupy.

Although there are endemic cases of huacas valued as tourist sites or parks, the vast majority are surrounded by walls and bars that make them invisible to the community. As if that were not enough, long-standing legislation has made pre-Hispanic heritage intangible. Which means that it cannot be touched, intervened or enhanced in any way. A policy that reveals the inability of the State to monitor these more than 400 empty spaces, and that has resulted in these sacred places not representing anything for the citizenry.

Huaca Huantinamarca, an archaeological site of the Ichsma culture, in the district of San Miguel, in the Peruvian capital. Sebastian Castaneda

The transformation of “urban black holes”

Architect, teacher, researcher and author of various books, Jean Pierre Crousse published in 2019 urban black holesa work that was born as a result of a workshop he gave at Harvard University, and that proposes turning the huacas into public spaces with the potential to transform the rest of the city.

Crousse understands that Lima’s pre-Hispanic past can help its inhabitants find the solutions that their city and territory need. “We need to learn to look back, but not with nostalgic eyes, but with the purpose of understanding the keys of the past to build the future. It is an immense challenge, because there is no bibliography, there are no examples in North America or Europe that show us the way, but it is also a huge advantage because we have the opportunity to build our own knowledge”, Crousse comments to América Futura.

Crousse proposes that ancestral Peruvian gastronomy be celebrated in them as food hubs; a system of urban gardens in the areas adjacent to the huacas that would be connected with bio-fairs, educational gastronomic schools, museums, and parks that tell the story and worldview of ancient Peruvians.

“The huacas have the potential to become the public space of the city. Unfortunately, the State has a very paternalistic vision of heritage, which considers that people are not prepared for us to open them. And, although we cannot do it all at once and tear down the walls that segregate them from the city, I do believe it is necessary to make pilot plans to begin to reopen them in a functional sense, which contributes to the historical value of this heritage, ”he explains.

The Huaca Puruchuco, in the Lima district of Ate, from the Inca culture. Sebastian Castaneda

The past as creator of a common identity

For Adine Gavazzi, a Swiss architect specializing in Andean and Amazonian anthropology, and a founding member of the Unesco Chair of Genoa in Health Anthropology, the consequences of the fact that the people of Lima do not rescue the value of their pre-Columbian heritage are devastating for the city and its people. .

“Identity depends on the conscious organization of your past. I can’t imagine a place that doesn’t explore and defend its past. I am not capable of imagining it, because that is where the collective identity comes from”, says Gavazzi, who considers that, before thinking about becoming a city projected into the future, Lima first needs to know who it is. “And this implies the safeguarding of the extraordinary heritage that makes it up”, explains the architect.

Although defending heritage and being linked to it might seem like a romantic idea, Gavazzi believes that in order to do so it is enough to draw up a master plan capable of receiving all the amount of ancestral knowledge that already exists, and that is widely documented.

“We need to value the huacas and, for this, not all of them must be turned into a nice restaurant or a museum. Today, there are huacas that coexist with sports centers or contemporary planning centers, without ceasing to be sacred. These are just some of the various ways to bring these archaeological sites back to life,” says Gavazzi.

The huaca San Borja, in the Lima district of San Borja, from the Ichma culture. Sebastian Castaneda

“Why, then, do we keep the churches of Rome? You cannot tear down the churches because they are closed or because they are broken or because there is no money to repair them. If you do, the population will come upon you, because people understand that part of the identity of a city resides in these churches”.

For the architect and author from Lima. Pre-Hispanic memory of the urban layout, recovering the ancestral identity of the people of Lima depends on the citizens themselves. “At some point, with the idea of ​​defending them, walls were put up around them. I think it’s time to do the opposite. Make them see Transform them into something visible and protagonist in space and in the territory. And in that opening, the idea is to link people a bit with that past”, explains Gavazzi, who compares the situation of the Lima huacas with the Prado Museum.

“You don’t see the museum enclosed with a wall to protect the priceless works. No. The opposite is done. It becomes visible, illuminated and exhibited as an essential part of the city and as a representative element of the people of Madrid. The same happens with the huacas. They should be seen and admired”, comments Gavazzi.

Lima, the fifth most populous city in Latin America and the Caribbean, has, according to WHO standards, a deficit of 56 million square meters of green areas, equivalent to more than 5,000 soccer fields. A fact that perfectly explains the need to find new spaces in which to exercise their citizenship and forge an identity. In this bleak context, the visionary idea of ​​Jean Pierre Crousse to turn the huacas into urban catalysts appears as a proposal that attacks both the urgency of new quality public spaces and the need to link Lima and its citizens with its majestic and ancestral past.