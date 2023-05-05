The head of the HRC Fadeev proposed to regulate the activities of Telegram channels following the example of the media

It is necessary to analyze the activities of Telegram channels, and if a large number of violations are detected, one should think about legislative regulation. This proposal was made by the head of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia Valery Fadeev, reports TASS.

“An analysis is needed here: if there are a significant number of violations by Telegram channels, then we need to think about introducing Telegram channels into the legislative field, similar to the media, but here we need to make a meaningful decision,” he said.

According to Fadeev, Telegram channels are currently in a free field. He also recalled that the media, in turn, obey the requirements and bear serious responsibility for their actions. The head of the HRC added that this state of affairs is “somewhat annoying,” since many Telegram channels do not differ from traditional media in their activities.

Earlier, Fadeev proposed to close the online encyclopedia “Wikipedia” because of the distortions of political and historical facts contained in it. However, he clarified, before that, you need to create its alternative.