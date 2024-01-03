The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for HP Victus 16-r0002sl notebook. The reported discount is 37% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €1,499.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
HP Victus 16-r0002sl, the features
The HP Victus 16-r0002sl notebook is equipped with an Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, 16 GB DDR5 RAM at 5600 Mhz, and a 512GB M.2 SSD storage space, with an Nvidia GeForce graphics card RTX 4050 6GB. The Wi-Fi connection is type 6E. The operating system is Windows 11.
This notebook offers one 16.1 inch screen with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The display is IPS and anti-filex with 250 Nits of brightness.
#Victus #16r0002sl #notebook #RTX #sale #Amazon #alltime
Leave a Reply