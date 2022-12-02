AB Friday, December 2, 2022, 01:52



After last week’s break due to international commitments, competition returned yesterday in the Endesa Women’s League, starting a month of December in which up to seven days will be played. The ninth stage of the course arrived yesterday, which took Hozono Global Jairis to the Europa Pavilion, to pay a visit to Innova-TSN Leganés, in a match in which the team led by Eric Surís sought to continue the good feelings provided despite the defeat against Perfumerías Avenida, in what marked the debut of the Girona coach on the sewer bench.

The Girona coach started with Bettencourt, Arrojo, Brcaninovic, Seda and a Lashann Higgs with a mask, but available after the scare against Avenida. The start would not be far from what was desired, with an 8-0 run that forced Surís to call a time-out, just after two minutes. The first quarter ended 20-12.

The local team started the next quarter with a triple (23-12), but from then on the Jairista machine rolled again, with a 1-10 run (24-22). Nacho García’s team tried to safeguard the handle of the match, although they barely managed to maintain the income, which remained at four points at halftime (34-30).

The course of the clash pointed to a fight until the last moments to determine the winner. Little changed after the restart, until from the triple Melisa Brcaninovic put the equalizer (39-39) and then Belén Arrojo turned the result around (39-41). Although, Jairis proved incapable of consolidating that initiative on the scoreboard, which the Madrid team soon recovered (45-43).

The game did not have a clear dominator, and the sewers would come to take the lead again (51-53), but then the result was broken, not exactly according to the interests of Jair. An 8-0 run forced a new timeout for the visiting coach (59-53), then widening the difference to eight and, in the end, reaching the maximum income, 11 points, with a triple on the horn to finish the third fourth (64-53).

It was time to row against the result and the clock. Jairis initially narrowed the gap (64-57), but Leganés showed no willingness to continue losing ground, and soon recovered the maximum lead (70-59). Bettencourt’s sacrifice and Contell’s magic came to light then, but they were insufficient. In the end, 91-80. Hard defeat of those of Alcantarilla.