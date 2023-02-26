AB SEWER Sunday, February 26, 2023, 09:25



The Hozono Global Jairis returns today to Fausto Vicent, after the national team break and resuming the competition away from home. The sewer club faces another vital clash to lay the foundations of permanence. He receives (12 hours, Canal FEB) Kutxabank Araski, a team from the middle zone.

The girls led by Madelen Urieta currently occupy the eighth position, the last one that gives the right to fight for the title. The previous duel ended up falling on Araski’s side, by one point (80-79). It will undoubtedly be a special game for Tamara Seda, who has defended the Basque team’s jersey for the last three seasons, becoming the top scorer and rebounder in her history. Precisely the Mozambican had to retire hastily in the last game, but the medical tests confirmed that she now can play.

A very complete rival



«Araski is a very complete team, very powerful, with good players in all positions, with very good shooters, inside play, very versatile pieces… Big, who rebound, who continue the blocks well, insiders who are capable of be open and score from three”, says the Jairista coach, Eric Surís, who adds that in today’s game

“We can’t just focus on Atkinson, who did the most damage to us in the first leg. We have to be focused on ourselves, and try to play a collectively solid game in defense.”