An unbeatable state of form, the court factor or a family in the form of a team, among many other things, presaged Sunday, May 1, a day that would go down in history for the Hozono Global Jairis. Under the guidance of their coach Lucas Fernández, the goal of the Final Four was achieved: promotion to the Endesa Women’s League. El Jairis debunked the myth of certain defeat when you play at home and, being favorites, they got what all Alcantarilla wanted.

The match began with a more than even first half in which both teams led the match in parts. The first quarter was for the Murcians (20-15) and the second for Zamora’s team (11-16) who took a well-deserved draw at halftime (31-31). Both teams had their moments of dominance but failed to take the necessary step to gain absolute control on the pitch.

The second leg of the match began with a dominant Jairis who set the pace and, a few minutes after the start, was up seven. Recoletas Zamora knew how to react, but was unable to find the defensive key of a Jairis who finished ahead of the third quarter with a run of four up (13-9), which was only a small preview of what the final stretch of the encounter would bring. A last quarter that started the same as the previous one ended, with the absolute dominance of Global Jairis who already felt like a champion and showed it with the ease and determination with which their players competed. The match ended with a score of 66-55 marked, above all, by the second half. Commanded by the Brazilian Érika de Souza (MVP of the championship) and backed by a crowd according to the division to which they have been promoted, the pupils of Lucas Fernández led the Jairista team to round off a day that will go down in the history of the club and the Region of Murcia.