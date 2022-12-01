FV MURCIA. Thursday, December 1, 2022, 02:37



After the break last week due to international commitments, the competition in the Endesa Women’s Basketball League returns and it does so this week with a double day, thus beginning the last month of the year in which up to seven games will be played.

This marathon of matches starts today with the ninth matchday of the League. Hozono Global Jairis has to go to the Europa pavilion to pay a visit to Innova-TSN Leganés (8:30 p.m., Canal FEB) in a match in which the team coached by Eric Surís will seek to continue the good feelings provided, despite the defeat , against Perfumerías Avenida, in what marked the debut of the coach from Girona on the sewer bench.

NO BREATH Today

Leganés-Hozono Global Jairis (8:30 p.m., Canal FEB)

Sunday 4

Jairis-Girona Global Hozone (20.30)

Saturday 10

Araski-Hozone Global Jairis (18.30)

Sunday 18

Hozono Jairis-Students (12.00)

Thursday 22

Valencia-Hozone Global Jairis (20.00)

Tuesday 27

Jairis-Barça Global Hozone (20.30)

Friday the 30th

Gernika-Hozone Global Jairis (19.00)

Tonight’s rival is ranked 15th in the table; that is to say, it is penultimate, but equal in the balance – three wins and five losses – with a Hozono Global Jairis 12th and with up to five other teams, irrefutable proof of the prevailing equality in the highest category of women’s basketball. Also, an added reason to consider it doubly important to achieve victory today, just before receiving Spar Girona on Sunday in the Fausto Vicent pavilion.

«The team arrives well, progressing adequately, in a good rhythm of work. I already commented that the human group is very hard-working, and from there, the challenge is to be a little better every week, “said Surís, before traveling to Madrid yesterday.

«They are strange dates, because everything coincides a bit. It becomes strange because first you have a special period to work, but then you have to face two games in a row in just a few days, which makes the week very special”, added Surís, who despite the poor classification of the people from Madrid, He does not trust Leganés. «We work every day to win, improve and surpass ourselves. Leganés has achieved good results. I’m sure they arrive with the same intentions as us”, concluded the Jairis coach.