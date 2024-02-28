“He pledge No impoverisheshe give it is what annihilate“says a popular saying and although crude, it is a great truth.

And paraphrasing it, we could say: the dreaming does not fatiguehe effort to materialize that dream is what wears out. Or also: we will never achieve a “WHAT” if we do not plan the “HOW”.

achieve the goalwhat we want, will be impossible if we do not design the path how we can achieve it.

Today we live in a comfortable and fanciful culture of abundance of “WHAT's” and scarcity of “HOW's”, of many dreams and less effort, of many goals and few achievements.

Talking about the harvest without properly and realistically planning the sowing is pure demagoguery, just hollow fantasy, an inventiveness that will never go beyond that…from being a daydream at best, although it is common for it to be an insulting deception.

In the world of politics, especially electoral politics, there is always a culture of promising many “WHATs” without voters demanding clarification of the “HOWs.”

It seems that we are content to listen to what caresses our ears, without stopping to question the feasibility of what we are promised.

Without a doubt it would be beautiful to hear that we will have the best educational system on the planet, we can still dream of a first-world health system, security, and public services, but we are careful to ask ourselves how it could be achieved… that is the least of it, we want “feel good” when listening to what we want to hear.

It seems that we don't learn, we have spent decades listening to promises every three or six years, I don't like to say that we have spent decades allowing deception or deceiving ourselves, but I can't find any other way to explain what we normally experience as members of a citizenry that has only recently begun to react. .

For decades, and to date, we have voted for popular representatives who do not represent us, who do not defend our interests and rights, popular representatives openly subordinated to what a party to which they consider they owe the position dictates.

Popular representatives who ignore that the position they occupy is owed to the citizens of their district and not to the militants of the party to which they believe they owe.

We have decades, or rather centuries, letting our rulers believe that they are the owners and lords of our country, our state or our municipality; decades allowing them to do, to waste, to steal. Decades of impunity and taking advantage of the indifference of a citizenry that has not yet fully assumed its role as constituents, to force both our rulers and popular representatives to assume theirs.

They are both our employees and they are for the simple reason that they receive a salary that we are paying them with our taxes.

But it may take time before things really settle into place.





It will take time for each “WHAT” to demand a “HOW” so that we demand full compliance with each promise.

Time will pass, let's make it not too long together.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to demand that they tell us “HOW” each “WHAT” will materialize.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of February 28, 2024.

