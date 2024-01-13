Yemen's Houthis mistakenly attacked a Russian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthis in the Gulf of Aden mistakenly fired a missile at a tanker believed to be carrying Russian oil. This was announced by specialist maritime security company Ambrey.

The company admitted that the ship was considered a target because it was listed as linked to Britain in a public database, although the information was now out of date. The Panama-flagged tanker spotted three boats while traveling east along the International Recommended Transit Corridor, Ambrey's report said. This is the second incident in which a ship carrying Russian oil was attacked by the Houthis.

The captain reported a rocket falling into the water at a distance of 400-500 meters, followed by three small vessels UK Maritime Trade Clearinghouse

An advisory note from the UK Maritime Trade Information Center stated that there were no casualties or damage recorded as a result of the incident.

Photo: Jorge Silva/Reuters

On the night of January 13, the United States and Britain again attacked Yemen

The airstrike hit the northern part of Sanaa, the city administration said. It hit the Ad-Dleimi airbase. According to Bloomberg, the attacks began to be planned on January 1 following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his national security team while he was vacationing on the island of Santa Cruz. Diplomatic negotiations and military planning took place over the next 12 days.

The first US and British attack on the Houthis in Yemen occurred on the night of Friday, January 12, in response to constant shelling of transport and warships in the Red Sea. The goal of the operation was to deny the Houthis the ability to attack ships. At the same time, the British Ministry of Defense called the strike on Yemen an exceptional act of self-defense.

Yemen vowed revenge

Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi has threatened that the US and UK will pay a heavy price for strikes on the country.

The country was subjected to a massive attack. Undoubtedly, London and Washington will have to pay a heavy price for all the terrible consequences of this aggression Hussein al-EzziDeputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen

A member of the Yemeni Security and Defense Committee, Abdulsalam Jahaf, also commented on the joint strike by the United States and Britain. “We will set the region on fire,” he threatened, calling on Washington and London to remember these three words.

Russia condemns strikes on Yemen

As the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov pointed out, the resolution previously adopted in the UN Security Council demanding that the Houthis immediately stop attacks on ships does not provide any right to carry out strikes. At the same time, he noted that Moscow has repeatedly called on the Houthis to abandon the practice of striking international commercial ships, since it considers it wrong.

In turn, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the attacks by the United States and its allies on Houthi targets in Yemen an armed aggression by a group of countries against another state. The diplomat recalled that the UN Security Council did not give sanctions to the United States and its allies for the attack.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called for Joe Biden to be prosecuted before he starts a world war. The politician drew attention to the extremely low rating of the American leader and noted that he needed a “small victorious war.”