Houthis attacked an American ship near the city of Al-Mukalla

The Yemeni rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah attacked an American ship near the port city of Mukalla. The TV channel reports this Al Jazeeraciting a Houthi military source.

“The Yemeni navy attacked an American ship near the Yemeni port city of Mukalla,” the statement said.

The TV channel clarified that this was the third attack by the Houthis on American ships after attacks on their positions in Yemen a week ago.