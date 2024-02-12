The Houthi militia spokesman said, “Our units targeted the American ship 'Star Iris' in the Red Sea with missiles that caused precise and direct hits.”

This comes hours after reports that the Houthis targeted a cargo tanker owned by a Greek entity and flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. It reported that a projectile had been detected near it at a distance of 23 nautical miles to the northeast of Khor Anjar in Djibouti and 40 nautical miles to the southwest of Mokha in Yemen, according to what was reported. Embrey Company, which specializes in maritime security.

Ambre added that she had received information that the tanker had been targeted by missiles in two separate incidents within 20 minutes.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority explained, in an updated advisory note, that the ship reported being attacked by two missiles, but the crew is fine and the ship is heading to the next port of call.