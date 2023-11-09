A military spokesman for the Houthis said in a statement, “Our armed forces fired a batch of ballistic missiles at various sensitive targets in southern Israel, including military targets in the Eilat region.”

He added, “The operation successfully achieved its objectives and led to direct hits on the specified targets, despite the enemy’s concealment about it,” according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

Social media users posted videos that they said were of the attack launched by the Houthis on Eilat.

For its part, the Israeli army said earlier Thursday that “a missile was launched towards Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted in the Red Sea region by the Arrow air defense system.”

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis have announced numerous attacks on southern Israel with drones and missiles, confirming in most cases that they hit their targets.

However, Tel Aviv generally indicated that these projectiles were shot down, while in some cases it did not confirm that the attacks had occurred in the first place.

On Wednesday, the Houthis announced the downing of an American MQ9 drone off the coast of Yemen, which they said was operating within the framework of American military support for Israel.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, who died on the first day of the attack, during which about 240 hostages were taken, according to the Israeli authorities.

The toll of the continuous Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since then has reached 10,812 dead, most of them civilians, including more than four thousand children, according to the latest toll from the Ministry of Health in Gaza.