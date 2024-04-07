Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said:

The naval forces carried out an operation targeting two Israeli ships that were heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.

The first Israeli ship (MSC GRACE F) was targeted in the Indian Ocean and the other (MSC GINA) was targeted in the Arabian Sea.

The targeting operation was carried out with a number of ballistic and winged missiles, and the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

The Air Force carried out two military operations targeting a number of American military frigates in the Red Sea.

We will continue to prevent Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Since November, the Houthi rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on various ships. The rebels say that these attacks come in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

For its part, the United States formed a multinational coalition aimed at protecting shipping in the Red Sea, and since mid-January it has carried out repeated strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Britain also participated in many of these strikes.