Yemen's Houthis announced in a video message today that they had attacked a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The news was reported by the Xinhua agency. In claiming responsibility, the Houthis claim to have hit the vessel with a missile and caused a fire on board. “Today our forces targeted the British tanker Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden with several naval missiles. The attack caused a fire on board,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a message broadcast by al-Qaeda TV. Masirah.

Operations against Israeli ships in the Red Sea will continue “until the aggression ceases” in the Gaza Strip, the spokesperson added, reiterating that Houthi forces will take all necessary military measures to defend Yemen and calling the attack “a confirmation of continued solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Shortly before, the British company Ambrey had reported in a statement that a missile had hit a ship transiting the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire. The crew, he then specified, was taken to safety.