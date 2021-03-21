In a new escalation, the Houthi group has intensified its military attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the oil refinery in Riyadh was attacked by drones, last Friday. The Houthis targeted the Ras Tanura refinery and the Aramco residential neighborhood in Dhahran on March 7, and also targeted other areas in the Kingdom. In the recent escalation of the Houthis, the Houthis used drones, followed by missiles at different times, in a desperate attempt to confuse Saudi air defense systems, at a time when the United States adopts plans aimed at ending the war in Yemen. Therefore, the question now is: What does the Houthi escalation aim? Can the Biden administration drag the Houthis to the negotiating table, especially after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced, on February 16, that the Houthi group was removed from the list of terrorism?

President Biden adopts new policies towards the Yemeni file, as evidenced by his appointment of “Tim Lenderking”, who was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arab Gulf Affairs during Trump’s era, as a special envoy to Yemen, and the start of negotiations with the Houthi group. Washington’s initiatives in the Yemeni file come as part of a broader review of its policy in the Middle East, as it delayed the Trump administration’s decision to classify the Houthi group as a terrorist organization, without obtaining any concession by the group and without studying the political implications of this decision, despite Washington’s assertion that this decision came to avoid consequences. Humanity for the first decision. For their part, the Houthis are working to benefit from this “review” carried out by the Biden administration and to exploit the available climates to achieve military or political victories in the interest of the group.

The Houthis aim, behind their escalation, to try to create a new reality that coincides with the intensification of the military confrontations in the Ma’rib governorate, as they desperately try to achieve military progress there, and then go towards Shabwah, who want themselves to control the oil and gas sources in Yemen, which will enhance the financial resources of the coup group and contribute In tightening its control, and then strengthening its negotiating position in any discussions that are dragged to it as a result of international pressure aimed at ending the Yemen war. Therefore, the campaigns targeting Saudi territory with drones and missiles coincide with the battle in Marib, with the aim of diverting Saudi Arabia’s attention from the battle of Marib by focusing on protecting the Saudi interior!

The Houthi escalation represents an embarrassment for the US administration in front of its allies in the region, especially with the wave of international condemnations and condemnations and repeated statements by the United States about its commitment to the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the fact that the Houthi escalation is nothing but a means by Iran to demonstrate its ability to destabilize peace in the Middle East before entering In any negotiations related to its nuclear file or any related files.

The Houthi group will continue its attacks as a political maneuver, in light of the fact that the structural problem for the group is that it is a military militia that is directed by Iran, and not a party or a political movement, so its priority now is to achieve gains on the ground, not to engage in power-sharing agreements, regardless of the agenda American.