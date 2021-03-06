No organization or group has posed a threat to the Middle East region recently .. as it does the threat of the “Houthis” in Yemen, despite its decline in Yemen only! After the “Brotherhood” organization and the terrorist organizations affiliated with it such as “Al Qaeda” and “ISIS”, the danger of the “Houthis” as a militia that is armed with sectarian and ideological frameworks linked to abroad and backed by a regional power that interferes in the affairs of the region is increasing. The “Houthis” in Yemen, although they were a group or we can call them groups and cells that have long since been dormant and were mobilized by an influential country in the region has always exported terrorism to the world and started it in the Middle East region.

The threat of the “Houthis” does not stop at the borders of Yemen … but rather continues, if it is left to escalate, to exceed that, which would fuel tensions in the Middle East region … especially if the danger of this group continues as it is now, in my estimation, that after several years we will find ourselves. In the face of a large number of terrorist organizations and groups in the Middle East region. This scenario increases regional tensions on the one hand, and makes it difficult to settle the Yemeni crisis. The daily news monitors the Houthis’ targeting of civilians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through ballistic missiles and drones, as part of random steps that complicate the Yemeni crisis and disrupt regional stability, and blame civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia with the guilt of a militia group that is used by external parties that do not want stability in the region .

This terrorist group, and through its expansion in its subversive activities since 2014, has become a real threat to the region, and the behavior of this militia perpetuates chaos and is heading in the direction of destroying societies, as it did in Yemen. This type of sectarian militia opens the door wide for malicious interventions that invest in sectarian polarizations, which a regional power has been exploiting the most heinous. The threat of the “Houthis” extends to affect the global economic sector, and this is what began to attract attention, through the efforts of the “Houthis”, since the beginning of their coup against legitimacy in Yemen, controlling strategic areas and important ports on the Red Sea, which poses a threat to maritime navigation, and from Then it threatens the power transmission lines. The international community must confront this danger by calling things their true names, and placing the “Houthi” militia under international law.

Accordingly, the current trend of the countries of the region must focus on confronting this sectarian militia, and accusing the countries that sponsor and support it in all available ways and methods, legally and diplomatically, to reduce its danger, which is confirmed for everyone day after day. It is unreasonable to allow this danger to extend and permeate the region to negatively affect it, and to work on its destruction in a slow manner … which is the goal upon which the countries of the region must unanimously if they want to establish peace and stability for a vital and strategic region for the entire world.

Kuwaiti writer