Adraee said in a post on his official account in “X” that Sorour, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on the southern suburb of Beirut, was the commander of the air unit in Hezbollah.

Adraee added, “Sorour joined the Hezbollah organization in the 1980s, and played various roles, including commander of the ground-to-air missile unit and the Aziz unit in the Radwan Force. Hezbollah also sent him to Yemen to work on the air system belonging to the Houthi terrorist authority.”

Many sources and news sites reported that Sorour, nicknamed “Hajj Abu Saleh,” trained the Houthis to launch missiles and marches.

Social media pioneers circulated a video that they said was of Surur in Sanaa, while news sites talked about him being an envoy for Hezbollah in Yemen, and that he returned from there only three days before his death.

According to videos circulated on the “X” platform, Sorour was training the Houthis to use missiles and fire them towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sorour was born in 1973, joined Hezbollah in 1986, and rose to organizational responsibilities within the party’s structures, and underwent many senior leadership courses.

Sorour participated in operations against the Israeli army, according to Hezbollah, and was one of the officers who participated in the battles on the eastern borders of Lebanon and in the Syrian governorates.

Sorour moved between a number of military specializations, and assumed responsibility for the party’s air force from 2020 until his death in the southern suburb of Beirut.

On Thursday, the Israeli army announced the killing of Sorour, and said in a statement: “Today, September 26, 2024, and under precise intelligence guidance from the Air Force and the Intelligence Division, fighter jets attacked the city of Beirut and killed Muhammad Hussein Sorour, commander of the air unit in the Hezbollah organization.”

The statement explained that Sorour: “promoted, directed and led numerous air attacks, including drone and cruise missile attacks on Israel.”

The statement continued: “In recent years, Sorour was one of the leaders of drone production projects in Lebanon, and established sites for manufacturing explosives and assembling drones in Lebanon, some of which were located under civilian buildings in the capital and other areas in Lebanon.”