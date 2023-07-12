Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The Houthi group insists on placing restrictions and obstacles in front of the movement of exporting oil derivatives, which has exacerbated the humanitarian, economic and living crises suffered by most of the Yemeni people, as oil exports have stopped since October 2022 following attacks on the oil ports in Hadramout and Shabwa.

According to official estimates, 70% of Yemen’s budget funding depends on oil exports, which are the most important source of government revenue. Yemeni political analyst Aida bin Lasem said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Houthi group insists on suffocating the Yemenis, and is deepening the oil derivatives crisis by procrastinating in negotiations at times or threatening to strike oil facilities at other times. The Yemeni political analyst stated that the Houthis refuse to export oil from the liberated areas unless the government accepts their participation in the division of revenues, which means that the Houthi group uses the card of the population majority so that most of the revenues go to it and exploit it to strengthen its strength. Yemeni economic analyst Majed Al-Daari revealed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Houthi group is using force to impose an economic war on areas under government control with the aim of starving civilians, imposing an economic blockade, thwarting the country, weakening its position and leading it to bankruptcy, and the inability to fulfill its obligations to spend money. salaries and maintain the remaining value of the local currency. Al-Daari said that the Houthi group is implementing a systematic plan to target export ports and threaten ships. For his part, Yemeni political analyst Ibrahim Al-Jahmi explained to Al-Ittihad that Al-Houthi deliberately disrupts the movement of exporting oil derivatives in order to negatively affect the country’s revenues with the aim of pressuring the Yemeni people to submit to his expansionist plans, and prolonging the war that brings them huge gains at the expense of future generations. .