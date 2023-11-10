Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

Despite the continuous attempts to support efforts to achieve peace in Yemen, they have not yielded clear results for a road map that supports stability and security, due to the Houthis’ continued practices to obstruct those attempts led by the United Nations and the international community, through continuous violations.

This week, the Yemeni army announced the killing of 11 of its members on the fighting fronts in Ma’rib Governorate during confrontations with the “Houthi” group, which in turn suffered heavy losses.

The Armed Forces said in a statement, “A group of Armed Forces soldiers who were killed while performing their national duty on the fighting fronts northwest of Ma’rib Governorate were carried out on Wednesday in the city of Ma’rib.”

Yemeni political analyst Jamal Al-Maamari believes that the Houthi group is constantly working to destabilize security and stability, whether in regional and international waters or Yemeni lands, and that the attacks it launches with drones confirm the extent of the group’s terrorism.

Al-Maamari stressed to Al-Ittihad that the call for peace and the signing of agreements will remain a dead letter until this is achieved on the ground, because there are continuing “Houthi” violations on the West Coast, Marib, Taiz and other regions, and its drones and artillery are bombing civilians in addition to kidnappings.

For his part, Yemeni political analyst Muhammad al-Jami told Al-Ittihad that the Houthis abort all peace attempts as soon as they begin, because the group prefers to take the path of war, and turns the facilities decided by the international community, such as opening Sanaa Airport and the facilities of Hodeidah Port, into an economic war to obstruct… Peace operations, stressing that the understandings that took place regarding the humanitarian truce and its non-continuation are the greatest evidence of that.

Yemeni political analyst Musa Al-Maqtari agreed with this vision, and added that the “Houthi” group aborted all peace efforts and wasted the opportunities available to it to join its ranks and abandon the option of armed force to impose a fait accompli policy, and that the rounds of negotiations return to the zero point due to the “Houthis” intransigence and their imposition of conditions. They know that they will not achieve anything new, but it aborts peace efforts and brings the negotiations to a dead end. The natural result is the continuation of the war, and the hardship these practices leave behind for the Yemenis includes all aspects of their lives.

Al-Maqtari told Al-Ittihad that the experiences of the past years in negotiations with the Houthis have failed, and they consider each round an opportunity that they exploit to gain more time to increase the tax that the Yemenis bear as a result of their practices, indicating the necessity of not wasting time and effort in marathon rounds of negotiations that do not get fat. Do not sing out of hunger, especially after all the experiments that the group failed.