Shady Saladin (London)

The crisis of the delinquency of the Panamanian ship in the Suez Canal has drawn the world’s attention to the strategic importance of the canal and its impact on global trade movement, and the seriousness of the Houthi coup in Yemen, which could have dangerous repercussions on the Suez Canal and the global economy in the long term.

An analytical report published by the American “National Interest” website indicated that at the mouth of the Bab al-Mandab Strait on the Red Sea, there are effective external gates to the Suez Canal.

Bab al-Mandab is only 18 miles wide at its narrowest point, the fourth busiest waterway in the world, and connects the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea.

After the Houthi coup against the legitimate government and the militia’s seizure of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, foreign policy experts began sounding the alarm about the possibility of militias disrupting maritime navigation by targeting Red Sea ships.

Periodic attacks, launches of missiles heading to the sea, and ship captures only exacerbated these concerns.

In 2015, the Houthi militia occupied the island of Brim, located in the center of Bab al-Mandab, and announced to the world their intention to exercise Yemeni sovereignty over the strait and to reap subsequent political and economic benefits.

If the Panamanian ship crisis last week is an indication, then the situation out of control in Yemen has the potential to threaten freedom of navigation across the Red Sea and has serious repercussions on the financing of the Suez Canal and global trade in the long term.

For its part, a report in the “New York Times” indicated that in light of the continuation of the war and the decline of foreign aid, Yemen faces pockets of famine, and aid groups warn of the possibility of their exacerbation, which leaves more Yemenis suffering from malnutrition vulnerable to disease and death.

Nearly half of Yemen’s population (about 13.5 million people) is struggling to get enough food, according to UN estimates, and this number is expected to rise by about three million by the end of next June.

“The famine is on a worsening path,” said David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Program, in an interview after his recent return from Yemen. “Our biggest problem now is the lack of money and the war. Six years of war have completely destroyed people in all respects.” “If we don’t get full food rations soon, I can’t imagine that we will not witness widespread famine,” Beasley added.

Rafat Al-Akhali, a fellow at Oxford University’s Blavatnik Government College, said that frustration at the lack of progress towards ending the war, questions about the effectiveness of the United Nations and concerns about the Houthi interference in the delivery of aid all contributed to the worsening of the situation and reduced donations.