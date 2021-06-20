The Arab coalition clarified that the militias loyal to Iran continue to deliberately target civilians and civilian targets.

Earlier, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that the air defenses were able to intercept and destroy 6 booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthi militia towards Saudi territory.

The coalition confirmed that it was able to destroy a total of 17 booby-trapped drones launched today by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The coalition indicated that the escalation of the Houthi militia reflects its hostile behavior and its rejection of a political solution, adding that it is taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with the imminent threat.