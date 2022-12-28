Raúl Jiménez is experiencing the worst moment of his career, or at least his worst time since he wore the Wolverhampton shirt. The Mexican forward since that skull fracture was never able to recover his best sports version, the same that made him a legend of the Premier League institution and now, everything indicates that the next 6 months within the pack could be terrifying for the one formed in the Coapa nest.
The arrival of Julen Lopetegui to the Wolves has played against the Mexican, as the Spanish coach did not agree with his presence in the world cup. In addition, he has begun to increase the internal competition in the position of ‘9’ that previously only Jiménez tamed, who is now a substitute for Diego Costa and will be further relegated by Matheus Cunha. That being the case, much has been rumored about the possible departure of Raúl from the club in the winter market, a possibility that grows in the face of the siege of an MLS team.
Houston Dynamo, the club where the Mexican Héctor Herrera plays and who comes from a terrible year in the MLS, wants to reverse its future and they consider that the arrival of Raúl could be key to it, thus, the team from the southern United States are willing to look for the signing of Jiménez, to whom they would offer him a place to play franchise accompanied by an extraordinary salary of 7 million dollars per year, 3 times more than what he receives in England.
