Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake will meet this Wednesday, August 23 in one of the semifinals of the US Open Cup; the other key will be led by Inter Miami and Cincinnati. The duel between the Texan team and the Royals will take place at Shell Energy Stadium.
The teams arrive very evenly matched to this confrontation. Houston Dynamo is in the sixth position of the Western Conferencewhile Real Salt Lake is in third place in the same division. This semifinal duel seems very even and it is difficult to predict who will be the winner.
This is how the two teams would go out for the important midweek game:
Goalkeeper: Steve Clark – The veteran American goalkeeper has made 27 appearances for the Houston Dynamo this season, conceding 31 goals and keeping clean sheets 10 times.
Right back: Griffin Dorsey – The American full-back has played 19 games this season, adds one goal and four assists.
Central defender: Erik Sviatchenko – The former Celtic player joined the team in February and has played 17 games with Houston this season.
Central Defender: Michael: The young Brazilian defender, without much spotlight, has become a fixture in the Houston Dynamo’s lineups.
Left back: Franco Escobar – The Argentine defender comes from scoring against Portland Timbers. He has played 26 games this season with Houston.
Central midfielder: Arthur – The 27-year-old Brazilian has gotten along perfectly with Héctor Herrera and together with him forms one of the best tandems in the entire MLS.
Central midfielder: Hector Herrera – The 33-year-old has had a good season with the Houston Dynamo. He has three goals and eight assists in MLS.
Attacking midfielder: Amine Bassi – Bassi scored against Portland Timbers. He has nine goals in the MLS season and one more in the US Open Cup.
Right winger: Adalberto Carrasquilla – The Panamanian winger was one of the stars of the Gold Cup. In the MLS regular season he has scored one goal and four assists.
Left winger: Nelson Quiñones – The winger from Tumaco, Colombia, scored in Houston’s win over Portland. In the US Open Cup he has a goal and an assist in three games.
Center forward: Corey Baird – Baird comes from scoring in the Houston Dynamo’s win over the Portland Timbers. The American striker has four goals in MLS and three in three US Open Cup games.
Goalie: Zac McMath.
Defending: Emeka Eneli, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva and Andrew Brody.
Half: Jefferson Savarino, Braian Ojeda, Pablo Enrique Ruíz and Carlos Andrés Gómez.
Lead: Christian Arango and Danny Musovski.
