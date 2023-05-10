Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi enjoys great patronage and vigorous and continuous follow-up from the wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. .

Citizens’ housing projects come within the directives of His Highness the President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, who always affirms that housing is one of the important basics required for the stable life of citizens, in a way that relieves them of the burdens in providing adequate housing, and enables them to move forward in the process of building and advancing the nation. And his leadership.

And with the adoption of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, a budget of 85.4 billion dirhams, to develop housing and integrated community neighborhoods for the development of housing and integrated community neighborhoods, which will have a positive impact that will cast a shadow and its economic and social impacts on the sectors all, especially the construction sector.

The upcoming projects will provide housing options for citizens, including integrated service, community and entertainment facilities, and come in accordance with the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s plan to bridge the gap in the growing demand for residential land and housing for citizens, provide the highest standards of sustainability to serve citizens, and create appropriate conditions to ensure the stability and well-being of citizen families in different parts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, in cooperation with strategic partners in the emirate, is implementing new housing projects, in an effort to achieve family stability for citizens, by covering their needs for housing with high standards within modern urban communities.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority are keen to implement the orders and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, aimed at developing a housing system A sustainable modernity, and building a cohesive society that enjoys the elements of a decent life within a safe, stable and stimulating environment for work and production.

Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has worked to develop housing programs and services that have contributed to implementing the directives and aspirations of the wise leadership to achieve social welfare and family stability for citizens, and to provide housing benefits that meet the needs and aspirations of citizens, according to the best standards in design and implementation.

Exceptional services

The Authority indicated that the most prominent initiatives it implements to support citizens in the self-construction stage is the “Bayti” initiative, which includes various housing designs approved by the concerned authorities, and contributes to easing the burden of the design and construction process on the owner, consultant and contractor, in addition to saving design time for the owner. And expedite the required accreditation procedures, and provide qualified contractors, who are able to implement the housing according to the schedule, the specified budget and the agreed quality. The Authority is implementing the “Integrated Emirati Neighborhood” initiative, and is considered the leading model for integrated residential communities that provides all means of comfort to citizens and contributes to achieving quality of life, by providing high-quality services and facilities in residential projects. The Authority is also implementing the “Your Consultant” initiative, which aims to provide a free technical advisory service to citizens, and reduce disputes and problems that may occur between the owner and the consultant or contractor, in addition to providing advice and awareness to citizens who are about to build their homes, to help them determine their needs in their own housing. And technical assistance in reviewing the plans and the internal distribution of the dwelling.

The fourth initiative is the “My Voucher” service, which allows beneficiaries to obtain information about the residential lands owned by them, and enables them to locate them on the map, in addition to reviewing the service facilities surrounding them, present and future. The Authority provides digital services, such as submitting applications, inquiring electronically about applications via the website and smartphone application, and submitting applications for housing services.